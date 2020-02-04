After knocking off Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana and Nebraska in consecutive games, No. 22 Penn State hits the road for a date against No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are 8.5-point underdogs against the Spartans. Additionally, 52 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Penn State to cover the spread, while 48 percent have picked the Spartans to win and cover.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 12-8-1 against the spread this season while Michigan State is 11-11 against the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Spartans lie at -105 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Nittany Lions are expected to be a somewhat significant underdog on the road.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 144. So far there is not a clear consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Michigan State 73, Penn State 68

This is a tough one to call because Penn State is one of the hottest teams in the conference, while Michigan State is one of the deepest teams in the league.

However, I do think the home court advantage will prevail once again, and the Spartans will have just enough to halt the Nittany Lions’ four-game winning streak.

I do think the spread is a little high, as Penn State has beaten the likes of Maryland, Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan over the course of Big Ten play.

This is a game that I would stay away from when it comes to betting. But I do think the Nittany Lions will cover the large spread, even though the Spartans will pick up a home victory in the end.