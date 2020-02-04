Penn State vs Indiana, celebration
The team celebrates during the game against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. No. 24 Penn State defeated the Hoosiers 64-49.

 Aabha Vora

After knocking off Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana and Nebraska in consecutive games, No. 22 Penn State hits the road for a date against No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are 8.5-point underdogs against the Spartans. Additionally, 52 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Penn State to cover the spread, while 48 percent have picked the Spartans to win and cover.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 12-8-1 against the spread this season while Michigan State is 11-11 against the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Spartans lie at -105 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Nittany Lions are expected to be a somewhat significant underdog on the road.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 144. So far there is not a clear consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Michigan State 73, Penn State 68

This is a tough one to call because Penn State is one of the hottest teams in the conference, while Michigan State is one of the deepest teams in the league.

However, I do think the home court advantage will prevail once again, and the Spartans will have just enough to halt the Nittany Lions’ four-game winning streak.

I do think the spread is a little high, as Penn State has beaten the likes of Maryland, Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan over the course of Big Ten play.

This is a game that I would stay away from when it comes to betting. But I do think the Nittany Lions will cover the large spread, even though the Spartans will pick up a home victory in the end.

