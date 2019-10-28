For the first 30 minutes of Sunday's exhibition with Delaware, Penn State rotated nine players.

But a week before, Pat Chambers said he plans to go 10 men deep this season.

The reasoning behind the missing player became apparent as soon as Chambers sat at the media room microphone after the game.

"As far as Curtis Jones [Jr.], he's a double-transfer," Chambers said. "He requires a waiver, and we're hoping to hear about that soon."

Neither the details of the waiver nor a timetable were disclosed, but Jones Jr. spent a year and a half at Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State in January 2018. He sat out the remainder of his sophomore season and was eligible to play in 2018-19, averaging 8.1 points in nearly 22 minutes per game.

Although Jones Jr. is a graduate transfer, the fact that he had already transferred before means he requires a special waiver from the NCAA.

Once eligible to play, Jones Jr. should factor into the Nittany Lions' backcourt rotation as a quality combo-guard who can ease the burden of younger players at both ends of the floor.