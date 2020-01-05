In collaboration with Penn State University Libraries, the Penn State men’s basketball team will host an International Student Day during its game against Wisconsin on Saturday.

The game will take place at 2:15 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.

International students are invited to the game, where players will be available to meet attendees and sign autographs.

Student section tickets are available for $5 at Gate A when students show their Penn State ID. Non-student tickets are available for a discounted rate prior to game day, with adult tickets costing $14 and child tickets costing $7.