After knocking off Ohio State and Michigan in consecutive games, Penn State returns home for a date against Indiana on Wednesday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are six-point favorites against the Hoosiers. Additionally, 59 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Penn State to cover the spread, while 41 percent have picked the Hoosiers to win and cover.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 10-8-1 against the spread this season while the Hoosiers are 10-10 against the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for Indiana lie at -105 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Nittany Lions are expected to be a somewhat significant favorite at home.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 143. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager on the skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Penn State 71, Indiana 65

At this point in the season, both of these teams are trending in the right direction.

Indiana and Penn State are likely NCAA Tournament bound, but this game could serve as a springboard into the top third of the Big Ten standings for either team.

While the Hoosiers have won four of their last six games, I just think the Nittany Lions are a difficult matchup for an Indiana team that struggles to get consistent production from its frontcourt.

Yes, the Hoosiers are deep at the guard position, but Lamar Stevens will be a matchup nightmare for the Hoosiers. Additionally, if the Nittany Lions can get any sort of help from their bench, that should put them in front in the end.

This feels like a series in which the home team will claim each game. Since the game is at the Bryce Jordan Center, I think Penn State will have just enough to pull out a victory.