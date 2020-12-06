After putting together two important early nonconference victories to open its season, Penn State was less fortunate on Sunday against Seton Hall.

After coming out hot and dominating the opening 20 minutes, Penn State looked like a different team in the second half, which spelled the Nittany Lions' demise against the Pirates.

The Nittany Lions lost to Seton Hall 98-92 after giving up a double-digit halftime lead.

The Pirates’ pressure and inside presence brought them back into the game after a first half that saw them shoot just 1-for-12 from 3-point range.

A back-and-forth second half would eventually lead to overtime as Seton Hall showed its poise in crunch time.

Seton Hall dominates down the stretch

The Pirates mounted an 8-0 run over 1:02 of game time to tie the game and end up with the final shot in regulation.

Seton Hall missed a corner-3 at the buzzer, but it would be the more dominant team in the overtime period.

The Pirates outscored Penn State 14-8 in overtime as the Nittany Lions struggled to find any half-court offense.

An air-ball from Lundy and a missed layup from Sessoms in the final moments of overtime gave Seton Hall the chance to take the lead.

The Pirates took advantage and nailed a dagger three with less than a minute remaining to take the lead.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had a massive game as he finished with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Seton Hall big man led all scorers and was unstoppable in the paint. He ended up with 10 free throw attempts as Penn State struggled to combat his inside presence.

A tale of two halves

Penn State led by 11 points at the break and had shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc, but the final minutes of that half forecasted what was to come in the second.

The Nittany Lions struggled to handle the pressure of the Seton Hall defense and turned the ball over regularly, which allowed the Pirates to climb back into the game.

Seton Hall outscored Penn State 50-39 in the second half behind a big performance from junior forward Jared Rhoden who scored 15 points and collected 8 boards.

The Pirates shot 65.5% from the field on 29 shots while connecting on 5-of-9 3-pointers. Penn State, meanwhile, shot 42.9% from the field, but only made 5-of-15 3-pointers in the second half.

Seton Hall owns the inside

The Pirates’ distinct size advantage played a big part in its second half comeback.

They boast three players who are billed at 6-foot-10 or more including a 7-footer in center Ike Obiagu.

Penn State meanwhile doesn't boast a player taller than 6-foot-9 and Seton Hall was able to exploit this size mismatch, scoring 54 points in the paint, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds and notching six dunks.