Men's Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, Kyle McCloskey (10)
Guard Kyle McCloskey (10) looks to make a pass during the men’s basketball game against Maryland Eastern Shore at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Penn State won 84-46.

 Lily LaRegina

Redshirt junior Kyle McCloskey has formally announced via Twitter that he will be returning to Penn State for the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-5 guard entered the transfer portal In March but ultimately decided to return after weighing his options.

Over the course of the last two seasons, McCloskey has averaged 5.7 minutes per game while suiting up for the Nittany Lions.

