Redshirt junior Kyle McCloskey has formally announced via Twitter that he will be returning to Penn State for the 2020-21 season.

WE ARE...Can’t wait for my senior year and to get back to work with my guys 🦁🏀💙 — Kyle McCloskey (@KyleMcC10skey) July 2, 2020

The 6-foot-5 guard entered the transfer portal In March but ultimately decided to return after weighing his options.

Over the course of the last two seasons, McCloskey has averaged 5.7 minutes per game while suiting up for the Nittany Lions.

