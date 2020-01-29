The last time Penn State hosted Indiana, the Hoosiers escaped Happy Valley with a 64-62 win and sent the Nittany Lions to 0-2 in Big Ten play.

On Wednesday, the first meeting in the last 13 months between these two teams seemed to be trending in a similar direction, but Penn State used a pair of second-half runs to convincingly prevail over a red-hot Indiana team, 64-49 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

With the win, Penn State improves to 15-5 on the season and 5-4 in the Big Ten. It was the third straight victory for the Nittany Lions, while Indiana dropped to 5-5 in the conference with the loss.

It wasn’t exactly a pretty performance from Lamar Stevens and the rest of Penn State’s offense, but the hosts were still able to do just enough to pick up a crucial league victory.

"Obviously we're happy with a win," Chambers said. "I'm going to watch the film and I'm sure I'll find things that we have to improve on, but for right now I thought we did a good job [containing Indiana] tonight."

Stevens only finished with 17 points on 7-of-20 shooting from the field on Wednesday, and the senior forward struggled for most of the contest.

However, Stevens was picked up by his teammates as the Nittany Lions got contributions from all aspects of their lineup in the winning effort.

Picking up where he left off against Michigan, Curtis Jones Jr. poured in 12 points and connected on two 3-pointers, getting Penn State’s offense through a particularly rough patch in the opening half.

"We needed that production in the first half from Curtis," Chambers said. "He made big shots for us and big plays for us in the second half tonight. We're going to keep needing him to be that spark."

Additionally, Myreon Jones and Myles Dread hit a couple of big shots and Mike Watkins chipped in eight points and six rebounds off the bench to aid the Nittany Lions’ attack.

A total of eight Penn State players ended up scoring on Wednesday, but the Nittany Lions prevailed thanks in large part to their defensive effort.

Even as their offense struggled mightily throughout the first half, the hosts played terrific defense, particularly in the interior, holding Indiana to 34 percent shooting and limiting the Hoosiers to just six second chance points.

"We really defended and rebounded well," Chambers said. "I think you saw that, especially our speed and quickness as the game went on."

Despite a poor first-half shooting display, Penn State tied the game at 28 in the waning seconds of the half, and looked like a completely different team out of the break.

The Nittany Lions tallied 11 of the first 15 points coming out of the break, capped off by a 3-pointer from Dread to give the hosts a 39-32 lead with 14:34 to play. It was an advantage that Penn State would not surrender for the remainder of the contest.

Indiana would cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to 41-35 shortly thereafter, but an 18-6 Penn State run quickly quelled all hope of a Hoosiers rally as the second half wore on.

The fans were heading for the exits at the game’s final media timeout, and not because the Nittany Lions were headed for a defeat.

Instead, Penn State’s dominant defensive performance kept the clock rolling as Chambers’ group coasted to its 15th victory of the season.

"I still think we can get a lot better," Chambers said. "We still haven't clicked yet on both sides of the ball, and that excites me a lot as we move forward into February."