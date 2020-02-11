This time last year, Penn State sat in dead last in the Big Ten at 1-10.

Over the course of the next month, the Nittany Lions would go 6-3 before ultimately earning a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Last year’s turnaround, though it didn’t yield success in the postseason, can be flipped into a cautionary tale for this year’s squad.

Just as Pat Chambers’ team managed to climb out of the basement in 2019, success through 12 conference games this year doesn’t grant the Nittany Lions anything with the conference tournament still a month away.

And in a volatile Big Ten, thinking about the other 13 teams is certainly not on Chambers’ radar.

“I'm not assessing anything. I'm not even looking,” Chambers said. “I'm just so focused on what we control and what I can control... We can't play the ‘what-if game.’ Then you lose sight, then you lose focus, then you lose games.”

While Chambers and his team won’t talk about the rest of the conference, I will.

At 8-4 in the conference, the Nittany Lions have already eclipsed both their regular season win total and Big Ten win total from last year, and sit in a virtual tie with No. 22 Illinois for second place in the league standings. The top four teams at the end of the 20-game conference slate earn a double-bye in the conference tournament.

Now in the second half of the season, No. 13 Penn State is in prime position to earn that crucial skip to the third round of March’s Big Ten Tournament and could even compete for the top seed.

On the other hand, Wisconsin — who sits at eighth in the standings — is only a game behind the Nittany Lions. In other words, there is still the possibility for plenty of movement in the conference standings.

“Don’t stop,” junior forward John Harrar said. “That’s [Chambers’] saying. Lamar [Stevens] texted our group chat at 11 o’clock this morning, ‘Don’t stop.’ We don’t have time to stop.”

Harrar is right. Even after Penn State has disposed of heavy hitters like Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State — all teams who are or have been ranked at one point this season — the remaining schedule still has plenty of losable games on it.

A road game at Mackey Arena against Purdue on Tuesday night will be another tough road test, with Matt Painter’s Boilermakers coming off a 36-point win over then-No. 17 Iowa and a road victory over Indiana.

Penn State is aided by the fact that it still has two remaining matchups with Northwestern, who is competing with Nebraska for the title of the conference’s worst team, but it’s tough sledding aside from those contests.

Penn State still has to play host to Rutgers, who handed the Nittany Lions a loss of in January, No. 22 Illinois and Michigan State, plus has to travel to No. 21 Iowa on March 3.

There’s a chance that of the 13 Big Ten teams Penn State plays over the course of the year, seven will have been ranked at the time the Nittany Lions played them.

While that’s undoubtedly terrific testing for a team with little postseason experience, it’s also taxing.

“It’s about staying in the moment. Always thinking about what I have to do today,” Harrar said. “Never getting ahead of yourself… I try to stay as far away from the ‘what-ifs’ as I can.”

While Chambers will never admit it, Minnesota coach Richard Pitino gave a glimpse into the mind of a successful team after Saturday’s game when he said, “[Penn State] knows they’re in the NCAA Tournament now.”

How well Penn State navigates the final eight games of the regular season will define how the Nittany Lions head into the postseason, both in terms of the standings and morale.

“I always make attainable goals,” Chambers said. “I think we’re right where we need to be to attain those goals. [We want] to be the best team we can be by the end of the year. If it’s any more than that, you’re going to put too much stress on your team.”