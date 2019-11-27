BROOKLYN, N.Y. –– It all feels uncannily similar.

The blown lead, the cold offense down the stretch, the turnovers, the close calls that went the other team’s way. It’s the perfect recipe for a disappointing loss for Penn State basketball.

But how did we even get here again?

The Nittany Lions held a 21-point lead over a talented Ole Miss team with over 16 minutes left to play. Everything was working. Jamari Wheeler and Izaiah Brockington were playing fantastic defense, Mike Watkins was blocking everything that came near the rim and Myreon Jones and Lamar Stevens were getting their points as usual.

The way things were trending, Penn State was going to coast to an impressive win over the Rebels and head into a potential must-watch game against Syracuse on Friday night.

Instead, the Nittany Lions are left to play in a third place game after taking a loss that — by the measure of talent on their roster — is inexcusable.

Pat Chambers may say that this team is different and that this game doesn’t remind him of the handful of close losses they had last season. But in reality, tonight’s loss wasn’t all that different.

The only thing different about this loss is that the Nittany Lions blew a 21-point lead and not an 11-point lead. This team is simply too talented and Chambers has been around too long for his teams to keep throwing games away like this.

Just look at the play that ultimately cost Penn State a shot at winning the game.

The Nittany Lions had the ball in a tie game with 18.2 seconds to go and Brockington throws the ball away on the in-bounds and it leads to a foul and two game-winning free throws. It’s plays like that that keep showing up time and time again.

Sure, Chambers said after the game he’ll “take the hit” for putting Brockington in that situation. But that’s what is worrisome.

Yes, this is probably the most talented Penn State team that Chambers has had. But they’re not going to beat teams by 15 points every time out. They’re going to continue playing in close games and at some point, they’re going to have to close out games or this season won’t end the way many think it can with a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

After the amount of heartbreaking losses these players went through last season, Chambers still shouldn’t be saying after the game that his team has to “learn how to win.” That was what the end of last season was for. The Nittany Lions lost in just about every way imaginable during their 0-10 start to Big Ten play and then turned things around, going 7-3 in the second half of the conference schedule.

The time to win is now. And even though it’s November, Penn State had a chance to make a big statement this week with two wins over quality Power 5 opponents. Sure, the Nittany Lions still have the talent to make the tournament and looked like an elite team throughout much of Wednesday’s game.

But at some point, they just have to start winning these types of games.