Former Penn State forward Mike Watkins has officially signed a professional basketball contract with the Cimarrones del Choco in Colombia, the team announced Wednesday.

A Philadelphia native, Watkins was a member of the 2018 Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

"Playing basketball professionally is a dream come true for me and my goal is to continue to work hard at the next level," Watkins said in a statement. "I am grateful to the Cimarrones del Choco for providing me with this opportunity and I look forward to contributing on the court and in the community."

The former Nittany Lion finished his career with the second most rebounds in program history with 953 and also recorded 1,169 total points.

Watkins will join his new team in early October.

