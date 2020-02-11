Penn State had a lot of critics heading into the 2019-20 season, but Pat Chambers’ group has surpassed all expectations so far.

The Nittany Lions are 18-5 on the season and are making a serious push toward a Big Ten title, boasting an 8-4 record in conference play.

In what was arguably Penn State’s most impressive week of the season, the Nittany Lions knocked off Michigan State in East Lansing on Tuesday, and followed that up with a home win over Minnesota on Saturday, vaulting into second place in the Big Ten in the process.

Penn State should lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament this week, and the Nittany Lions will have a legitimate shot at a conference championship in the coming weeks.

Here are three storylines to monitor as we approach the final stretch of the Big Ten regular season.

Maryland takes hold of the Big Ten

Maryland entered the season with high expectations, but heading into January, the Terrapins had yet to fully hit their stride.

But after picking up two more wins last week, it’s safe to say that Maryland is starting to peak as the conference season winds down.

The Terrapins have won six straight games — five of which came against NCAA Tournament teams — and are now in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten after consecutive losses from Michigan State took the Spartans out of the top 4 entirely.

On top of that, the team will likely be favored in six of those remaining games. With Maryland in the driver’s seat for a Big Ten regular season title, It’s an exciting time to be a Terps fan.

If Maryland finds a way to win on the road against Michigan State on Saturday, the conference title seems more than likely.

Big week for Purdue

Purdue had been in the midst of an up and down season, but the Boilermakers put together arguably their best two games of the entire campaign this past week.

Matt Painter’s team dominated Iowa from start-to-finish last Wednesday, and followed that performance up with a 12-point win over rival Indiana on Saturday, in a game that was not as close as the score would suggest.

Both wins propelled Purdue to a 14-10 overall record and a mark of 7-6 in Big Ten play with seven games remaining in the conference season.

Purdue is currently projected by KenPom to hit 18 regular season wins in the weeks to come, commonly considered the minimum to reach the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, the team still has some challenging remaining road games against Iowa, Ohio State, and Wisconsin in their path.

While it does seem likely that Purdue wins the remainder of its home games, the Boilermakers will need to pull off an upset on the road, or make some noise in the Big Ten Tournament, if they wish to make the NCAA Tournament come March.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Monday, and the Big Ten saw four teams ranked in the Top 25, after Michigan State fell out of the poll following losses to Penn State and Michigan.

Maryland rose up to No. 9 after a week in which it beat Rutgers and Illinois in the span of four days, while Penn State vaulted up to No. 13 following wins over the Spartans and Minnesota.

Iowa fell to No. 21 following a week in which suffered a 32-point defeat to Purdue in Mackey Arena, while Illinois fell to No. 22 after falling to Maryland on Friday.

Lastly, Purdue, Ohio State and Rutgers all received votes, resulting in eight teams from the Big Ten that were either ranked or recieved votes in the AP Poll.