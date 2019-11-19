Coming off its first road victory of the young season, Penn State will return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday night looking to extend its win streak to four against in-state opponent Bucknell.

The 3-0 Nittany Lions comfortably beat Georgetown last Thursday on a night where their best player, Lamar Stevens, didn’t even play his best.

But other contributors like Myreon Jones and Myles Dread have picked up the scoring and have allowed Penn State’s offense to be successful even when it has had trouble in the halfcourt.

Although the offense has likely not yet reached its potential, Penn State’s lockdown defense has been amongst the elite to start the 2019-20 campaign and has carried the team to one of its most successful starts in the Pat Chambers era.

“Our defense and our rebounding have been timely,” Chambers said. “We’ve been able to get a big shot or stop and have that next play mentality.”

The strength and athleticism of the Nittany Lions has been critical on both sides of the floor and against a team like Bucknell, it should be able to outmatch the Bison based on these factors alone.

But Bucknell hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start this season, going 2-2 in its first four matchups — all against non-power five opponents.

The Bison will go into this one expecting to see some of the best talent they will all year.

The preseason All-Big Ten first team nominee Stevens will look to have a bounceback game on the offensive end as he was largely shut down for a large part of the game against the Hoyas.

But Stevens was still a force defensively last week, providing critical engagement at that end of the floor which was followed by his younger teammates.

“In years past for any player to start out 0-for-5 with a couple turnovers, they are not playing defense,” Chambers said after his team’s win over the Hoyas. “But [Stevens] played better defense and rebounded the ball harder and that’s just his maturity.”

Between the skill and the maturity level of this entire Penn State group, the team will be favored on Tuesday as it hopes to start 4-0 for just the second time since 2012.