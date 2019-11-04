Tracing Curtis Jones' long but inevitable path to Penn State men's basketball

When Curtis Jones Jr. arrived in Happy Valley this past June, he was joining his third team in four years at the collegiate level.

After two tumultuous years at Indiana, Jones transferred to Oklahoma State in 2018 and spent a year with the Cowboys before eventually ending up at Penn State as a graduate transfer.

For the third time in his career, Jones had to adapt to unfamiliar surroundings.

The veteran guard would once again need to adjust to a new coach, teammates, locker room and practice facility — not to mention the transition from Stillwater, Oklahoma to State College on a purely social and cultural level.

Yet, in his four months at Penn State, Jones has never felt more at home.

“Everyone has made me feel at home from the minute I got here,” Jones said. “I’ve built a great relationship with my teammates and the coaching staff, and the environment in State College is a little more like what I’m used to, so I was comfortable from the start.”

***

Long before Jones found himself in Happy Valley, he was a consensus 4-star prospect at Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Virginia.

As Jones continued to grow as a player, his national profile rose and his game caught the attention of a number of Power 5 schools.

It just so happens that one of the schools that was interested in the 6-foot-4 guard was Penn State.

Jones was recruited by Chambers while he was still in high school, so the two had established a prior relationship — one that would ultimately pay dividends for Penn State.

“I knew that coach Chambers knew my game from seeing me play in high school, and that helped in my decision,” Jones said. “He knows what I’m able to do and he holds me to a high standard every day. I knew that I needed someone to push me like that if I want to get the most out of my game.”

But his familiarity with Penn State extended past a few conversations with Chambers.

During his four years in high school, Jones competed against some of the nation’s best prospects on the AAU and high school circuit.

One of those prospects was also one of his biggest admirers — Penn State forward Lamar Stevens.

“Curtis was always one of those guys that I would see on the AAU and high school circuit,” Stevens said. “I didn’t know him personally, but we competed against each other since my freshman year of high school, so I’ve known him as a basketball player for a while.”

When asked about what he saw from Jones as a player, Stevens’ response was instantaneous.

“Really good player, really good player,” Stevens said. “I knew that he and [former Michigan State forward] Miles Bridges played on the same team in high school. As I watched them more and more, I knew that [Jones] was a good shooter, and super athletic. He was a big time player in high school, and he still is.”

At the time, Jones was aware of what Stevens could do on the basketball court as well, forming a relationship with the Roman Catholic product through their shared experiences.

“When you’re pretty good at a young age, you go to the same camps and play against a lot of the same guys,” Jones said. “So we were always in the same vicinity with each other, and we’ve only become closer since I came here.”

***

While Jones eventually ended up at Penn State, his three-year journey began with a familiar Big Ten rival.

Penn State was one of the schools on his original list, but Jones would end up following high school teammate Thomas Bryant and close friend Rob Johnson to Bloomington, Indiana to play for the Hoosiers.

Jones appeared in all 33 games as a freshman and scored in 19 of those games while totaling 31 assists on the year and shooting 35 percent from three-point range.

His best game of the season came in the Champions Classic against Kansas to open the year, as the young guard scored 15 points off five field goals — including three 3-pointers — and two free throws in his collegiate debut.

“You’re talking about a guy who put up big numbers against Kansas, so he’s clearly a very comfortable young man,” Chambers said. “As a staff, we immediately saw that he brought a level of scoring and toughness off that bench that we loved.”

His freshman campaign was one that Jones looks back on with fondness, citing the memories he built with the players and coaches as formative to his college experience.

However, his sophomore season was a different animal.

In Archie Miller’s first year as the coach at Indiana, Jones saw fairly limited action in just seven games before initiating the transfer process.

It was clear that Jones was not comfortable in his current situation and it didn’t take long for the disgruntled guard to sign with Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State in January of 2018, forgoing the rest of his sophomore season in the process.

“My second season at Indiana didn’t really go the way I wanted it to,” Jones said. “I didn’t like where I was at with basketball and I thought that leaving [for Oklahoma State] was a good opportunity.”

After a frustrating 2017-18 season, Jones was a heavy contributor for the Cowboys last year.

While he rarely started the game on the floor, Jones was often the first player off the bench and played what essentially amounted to starter minutes.

He split time at both point and shooting guard and was decent from beyond the arc, shooting 33 percent on just over five attempts per game from deep.

More importantly, his junior season was one that brought back the confident player that most people saw Jones blossom into while he was in high school.

“I enjoyed my time at Oklahoma State,” Jones said. “I found that I got to play more and I became integrated with the team pretty quickly. I found that it was a good year for me in regaining my confidence.”

Chambers continued to follow Jones as the Richmond, Virginia, native ended his only year in the Big 12 on a tear, averaging nearly 10 points and four rebounds, while shooting 42 percent from the field over his last six games in Stillwater.

When Rasir Bolton transferred to Iowa State this past May, there was suddenly a roster spot available for a guy like Jones to come in and immediately contribute.

Chambers wasted no time in reaching out to Jones, and within a span of two weeks, the former top-100 prospect officially announced that he was transferring to Penn State.

It wasn’t long before Jones’ former acquaintance on the AAU circuit became his new roommate.

“We talked a lot when he got here, just to catch up and for him to learn about the program,” Stevens said. “He fell in love with the program almost instantly. It’s been a super easy transition with him, and he fit right in with the rest of the guys.”

***

Back in the Big Ten, Jones is eager to prove himself on a team that is looking to contend in one of the deepest conferences in the country.

It's clear to those within the program, his impact has already been felt.

“Curtis [Jones] has already proven himself to be a leader on this team, and I think that’s because of the experiences that he was able to have at Indiana and Oklahoma State prior to coming here,” Chambers said. “I knew that we needed an experienced guard because of the youth that we had at that position, and his impact on this team is part of why I’m so excited for this season.”

Jones’ experiences at Indiana and Oklahoma State have aided in his growth and maturity as a player. Nothing points to this more than his improvement on the defensive end.

In his freshman season at Indiana, Jones thought he was undisciplined at times on defense. Jones feels that he has improved in this area through communicating with his teammates and learning new tactics to guard the post more effectively, while becoming a better on-ball defender.

While his defense has improved greatly throughout his collegiate career, his new teammates have certainly noticed the offensive firepower that Jones possess.

“He’s one of the guys that I think can erupt any given night,” Stevens said. “He’s a high-level scorer who has an explosive offense game, and can impact the game on the defensive end as well because of his ability to rebound.”

With the departure of Bolton, the Nittany Lions will likely need Jones to log heavy minutes again this year off the bench.

For Penn State fans, the hope is that Jones can improve on his shooting from beyond the arc last year and become somewhat of a “microwave scorer” for a team that will need consistency from its second unit.

“We have a lot of depth at the guard position, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what each of [the guards] can do because they all bring a different set of skills on the court,” Jones said. “I’m just trying to call on my experiences to be a good leader on this team and do whatever I can to help us win.”

***

Two years ago, Jones was in the midst of a disappointing season at Indiana, while Penn State was on its way to a second NIT title in school history.

After a lackluster campaign in 2018-19, the Nittany Lions have a postseason-or-bust mentality this time around, and their acquisition of Jones represents a commitment to that mindset.

As the 2019-20 season gets underway on Tuesday, Jones will begin his final season of his collegiate career in a new role, one that places more of an emphasis on his leadership abilities than his unique skill set on the court.

Due to NCAA rules surrounding Jones’ situation as a double-transfer, he requires a special waiver in order to become eligible. As of Penn State’s exhibition game with Delaware last Sunday, he hadn’t yet received clearance, but the team is hopeful it’ll arrive soon.

While he might have been asked to do more on previous Penn State teams, Jones’ veteran presence is exactly what is needed on this iteration of the Nittany Lions, and could be the difference between a middling season or the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2011.

“He’s a guy that’s seen a lot,” Stevens said. “Here’s someone that has played in the Big Ten before so he knows what the league is like. He knows what works on the court and what doesn’t, and he knows how to lead all of the young guys off the court. He was able to shed some of that light on me, and I find myself learning from him each day.”