While Penn State cruised to victory in its first game of the season on Tuesday, Wagner fell to 0-1 in a game that wasn’t very competitive.

The Seahawks lost by 34 points to No. 12 Seton Hall and will look to turn things around in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a dominant performance against Maryland Eastern Shore, and Saturday’s matchup will be more of a test, but not by much.

A season ago, Wagner finished 13-17 and really struggled in road matchups, winning only six of 16 games away from home.

The Seahawks return a handful of players from last year’s roster, but the team is still relatively young. Outside of two graduate transfers, there are no seniors on the roster.

Against Seton Hall, Wagner had four players in double figures, but only shot 41 percent from the field, 22 percent from behind the arc and 65 percent from the free throw line.

Poor shooting combined with 21 total turnovers led to the Seahawks’ demise, and if they hope to have any chance against Penn State, they’ll have to take much better care of the ball. But against a Nittany Lion team which prides itself on playing solid defense, that might be easier said than done.

Wagner’s leading scorer in the opener, Alex Morales, is a 6-foot-6 guard who dominated at the JuCo level a season ago, averaging just under 20 points and 12 boards per game.

If someone is going to keep the Seahawks in the game, it will be him.

Despite shooting so poorly against Seton Hall, sophomore guard Tyrone Nesby IV put up 12 points, all coming from behind the arc.

For Penn State, Lamar Stevens is coming off a 17-point performance in the season opener as the team’s leading scorer and will look to dominate for the Nittany Lions once again.

Jamari Wheeler recorded four steals in that game, and with a matchup like this against a turnover-prone Wagner team, he could very well have a field day on the defensive end of the floor.

Penn State hosts Wagner on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.