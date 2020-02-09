Lamar Stevens and Daniel Oturu traded buckets for 40 minutes in what would be their best individual performances of the season.

The two forwards set career highs for points and did most of their damage on the inside.

Stevens put up 33 points on 11-21 shooting while Oturu finished with 32 points on 12-23 shooting.

Oturu and Stevens also got to the free throw line at a high rate as neither defense had an answer for the opposing star.

Stevens looked to get inside with post ups early and often. The senior forward has operated in this area with so much success this season and that was once again the case against the Golden Gophers.

Stevens hits his defender with a drop step and finishes the reverse layup before the help arrives. The Nittany Lions’ spacing gave the forward plenty of room to work and not worry about a double team.

Later on Oturu would find his own success on the block with this move on Mike Watkins.

Watkins struggled to defend the Minnesota big man in the short time he was on the floor. Oturu uses his strength and footwork to get an angle to the basket after a quick drop step.

One reason why Stevens was able to find so much success on the interior was due to his ability to knock down outside shots as well.

In this clip, Stevens could settle for the open three, but he chooses to attack the long close-out with a pump fake and gets his defender in the air, opening up an easy elbow jumper.

The senior has vastly improved his three point shooting this season and the Gopher defenders had to respect it. Stevens would finish 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Oturu continued his dominance down low into the second half, and it didn’t seem to matter who was matched up with him.

Here he takes John Harrar to the rack after he turns baseline, avoiding the help defense that comes from Stevens.

The Nittany Lions saw success when they were able to double Oturu early, but he was able to counter that by making a quick move on an isolated possession.

Stevens and Oturu weren’t matched up a ton throughout the game, but Penn State’s forward would get the better of Oturu here as he catches the big man sleeping on a cut to the basket.

The Philadelphia native was always looking to go downhill and attack the basket with momentum, and it paid off here with a monstrous dunk.

Late in the game Stevens was able to put things largely out of reach for Minnesota with this turnaround jumper.

This shot has been a staple to Stevens’ success in his four years at Penn State and in crunch time he knew he could rely on it.

The Gophers chose not to double off the post entry and it cost them in the end as Stevens would convert the fadeaway.