After eight straight victories against conference opponents, Penn State returns home for a date with one of the surprise teams of the Big Ten this season.

The Nittany Lions will take on Illinois at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on FS1 from the Bryce Jordan Center.

Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi will be on the radio call for the Penn State Sports Network. The game will also be streamed on the FoxSports app.