DES MOINES, Iowa — With seven seconds left on the shot clock, senior guard Myles Dread dished the ball out to fifth-year senior guard Andrew Funk, who was standing on the logo.

Funk popped it and nailed the logo 3-pointer to put Penn State up 19 points with under 14 minutes left in the game.

That was just one of Funk’s triples on the night. Funk shot 80% from deep, draining eight 3-pointers in the 76-59 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament over No. 7 Texas A&M.

“When those first two go in, you start hunting them a little bit and you just get into a rhythm, especially in a game like that where our offense is flowing the way it is,” Funk said. “So, yeah, just to keep it short, the rim opens up a lot and you get a lot of confidence flowing. It feels good.”

Funk was nailing from the corner to the top of the key, contributing 27 points in Penn State’s blowout win. The 27 points were his season-high and his eight triples were two shy of what the Aggies made on the whole night.

“Yeah, he’s OK, he’s an OK shooter,” Pickett said jokingly after the game. “He’s all right. He puts a lot of work into his jump shot; he’s in there getting extra reps, he’s on the gun a lot. Andrew is a great shooter and when he gets it going like that we gotta find him, and I think we did a great job of that tonight.”

Before arriving at Penn State, Funk played at Bucknell for four years where he was never able to be seen on the national stage. At one point during the game, Andrew Funk was No. 7 trending in the United States on Twitter.

“I guess the Twitter stuff is cool, I guess,” Funk said. “They can do some cool things with my last name, some puns. It’s fun. You grow up watching this tournament and missing out on it.”

Funk said one of the reasons why he left Bucknell was to help Penn State make it to the national stage and after knocking off the SEC runner-up by almost 20 points, he did.

Coming to Penn State from Warrington, Pennsylvania, he never expected all the attention that he’s received, especially on Twitter.

“I envisioned us getting to this point and winning a lot of games, but that’s pretty cool and I’m glad to see. That’s cool for me, but for this program it deserves all the attention we’re going to get,” Funk said. “It means a lot and I’m really happy to be doing it for this university and program.”

He was hot from deep, but so were the rest of the Nittany Lions. Penn State tied its season-high single-game 3-point percentage, knocking down 13 threes for 59.1%.

Funk said part of the reason why he and Penn State were able to hit so many 3-pointers was because of all the attention Pickett was getting in the paint. Early on in the game, Texas A&M crashed on Pickett when he shuffled his way into the paint, allowing players, like Funk, to get open on the perimeter.

“With a guy like Pickett, he commands a lot of attention,” Funk said. “The way we were able to play off of him, and we’ve been kind of doing it all year, it really came to fruition today.”

Behind Funk and the rest of Penn State’s 3-point shooting, Penn State advanced, winning its first NCAA Tournament game since 2001 and is set to play No. 2 Texas with a shot to head to the Sweet 16 on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. EST.

Micah Shrewsberry said what makes Penn State so dangerous is it has multiple “weapons,” which he repeated twice, that can score at a high rate.

“Tonight was Funk’s night where he got it going, but Seth has had those games,” Shrewsberry said. “Pickett has those games. Cam’s had those games. Myles, other guys have stepped up. We have a lot of weapons we go to and mix it up, and I think that makes us hard to guard.

It makes people think I’m a really good coach because I’ve got really good players sitting next to me.”

