It appears Penn State has found its head coach of the future, and it did so within the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions have hired Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry to take the permanent head coaching job.

Shrewsberry, a 44-year-old from Indianapolis, is set to become the full-time head man and brings with him a storied basketball pedigree to State College.

His Division I coaching days began in his hometown, where he worked under Brad Stevens as an assistant at Butler.

While he worked as a head coach previously at NAIA Indiana University-South Bend, Shrewsberry’s time at Butler is what was able to advance him, as he developed a close relationship with Stevens.

The relationship grew so close that in 2013, Stevens brought Shrewsberry on his staff with the Boston Celtics, giving him his first whiff of NBA air.

During his time in Boston, Shrewsberry quickly became one of the more respected young coaches in basketball, as his role in developing future stars such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown became noticeable.

After his stint in the NBA, the assistant returned to his old stomping grounds at Purdue for a prominent role as the Boilermakers’ associate head coach.

With a complex offensive mindset paired with his extensive background of the game, Shrewsberry is someone who has been sought after by multiple college programs after he was brought back by Matt Painter’s staff last season.

Penn State fans can expect Shrewsberry to bring with him a new identity, one that differs from the Pat Chambers/Jim Ferry era on multiple levels.

First, he is the first head coach Penn State has hired that had not been a head coach at the Division I level since Jerry Dunn in 1995.

But with that being said, his prior knowledge of the Big Ten comes with an interesting perspective.

It would be difficult to bring in someone completely unfamiliar to the conference, as it has been the most talented in the country over the past two seasons.

Just this season, the Big Ten sent an NCAA-best nine programs to the NCAA Tournament.

Another added benefit of hiring Shrewsberry is his recruiting ability, which has been a glaring issue at Penn State for decades.

Shrewsberry has two verbal 4-star commits ready to go to Purdue, including Jameel Brown of The Haverford School near Philadelphia.

If Shrewsberry can bring that type of talent to Penn State, it could not only help the program in the long term, but it also could set the standard for Pennsylvania recruits to seriously consider becoming Nittany Lions.

Another slight change up from the previous regime Shewsberry brings is an offensive mind.

While Ferry was brought in as the offensive coordinator under Chambers when he arrived, Shrewsberry was that guy for Painter.

Ferry didn’t really have a chance to see if his offensive minded philosophy could work in University Park long term, but Shrewsberry will be able to carry over that experiment — provided he can keep most of Penn State’s current roster intact.

That will be his first big task, as key contributors like Myreon Jones, Myles Dread and Izaiah Brockington are set to be seniors next season while Jamari Wheeler and John Harrar are eligible for one more year as fifth-year seniors.

Shrewsberry could do some pretty creative things with that group, all of whom have specific aspects of their game that can be improved with a new perspective at the helm.

But keeping those guys in Happy Valley will be priority No. 1, as building the foundation of a program can take years for any coach in college basketball to achieve.