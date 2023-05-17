Analysis | Projecting Penn State men’s basketball starting lineup for the 2023-24 season

Just over a month ago, Penn State was left with just two scholarship players. Five players from last year’s squad entered the transfer portal; five more used up their eligibility, and one declared for the NBA Draft.

What appeared to be a program on the rise after clinching a first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011 had quickly been drained of its talent and its head coach, Micah Shrewsberry, now at Notre Dame.

But very soon after the Nittany Lions hired former VCU coach Mike Rhoades, pieces began to fall into place. With the new coaching staff dazzling in the transfer portal, a legitimate team has been forged in Happy Valley in under two months.

Here’s a breakdown of Penn State’s current 10-man roster a week after the 60-day spring portal window’s closure and where Rhoades could look next for his final three scholarship openings.

Projected starting lineup

Regardless of the rotation Rhoades and his staff ultimately decide upon this fall, it’s a guarantee that Penn State will be replacing all five members of its starting lineup from a season ago.

Transitioning from the program’s Jalen Pickett era, Penn State is now in the hands of last season’s Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin Jr., who was one of the most coveted transfers this offseason after three seasons with Rhoades at VCU.

Baldwin will almost certainly handle primary ball-handling duties for the Nittany Lions this season, but whether that’s beside fellow VCU transfer Nick Kern Jr. at the starting two-guard spot is unclear.

At 6-foot-6, Kern brings unique size and athleticism to Penn State’s backcourt and makes a viable option to start, especially after Rhoades promoted him to the starting lineup for the Rams’ final 19 games last season.

If not Kern, then Rhoades could turn to a two-point guard system, starting returning Nittany Lion Kanye Clary, who increased his role across 32 games as a freshman under Shrewsberry.

The team’s starting three-spot is likely to be held by former Temple forward Zach Hicks, a lanky, full-time starter for the Owls in the 2022-23 season who primarily camps out from beyond the arc.

Beside Hicks at the second forward spot is likely to be either North Carolina transfer Puff Johnson or Lafayette transfer Leo O’Boyle.

Johnson only started in two games across three seasons for the Tar Heels but brings a 6-foot-8, 200-pound frame and regular playing experience against tough ACC opponents that could potentially boost his minutes over O’Boyle early in the season.

With last year’s starting big man Kebba Njie following Shrewsberry to Notre Dame, Rhoades made a splash in landing former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab to control the paint.

Wahab averaged 9.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Hoyas last season and should upgrade a frontcourt that lacked size and consistency last season.

Final three roster spots

By retaining Clary and Jameel Brown, after Brown returned from a brief stint in the transfer portal in April, and adding two transfer additions in Kern and Kansas City transfer RayQuawndis Mitchell, Penn State has some impressive depth at guard.

The same can be said at small forward, with Kern and Mitchell versatile enough to flip from guard if needed. Hicks, Johnson and O’Boyle all have the size and ability to play either forward spot if needed.

The one major question mark on the Nittany Lions’ roster, as they look to fill their final three scholarship openings, is in big man depth, specifically at center.

Wahab provides a major boost for Penn State down low, but having only averaged just over 23 minutes per game at Georgetown last season, Rhoades will have to find someone to flip at center if he doesn’t want to turn to small-ball.

Returning 6-foot-10, 260-pound big man Demetrius Lilley is an option for a minutes increase in his second year in town. But having only appeared in five games last season, Lilley doesn’t necessarily provide the experience to make an immediate impact in an increased role.

There are still a number of transfers available and it wouldn’t hurt for Rhoades to bring in another center or flippable big that can also play power forward.

Outside of big men, it never hurts to stockpile shooters, so Penn State could look to add one or two more.

