After a bad loss to Nebraska Sunday, Penn State’s chances to make the NCAA Tournament dropped significantly.

Still, some key opportunities remain for the blue and white to bolster its resume and make a push for the dance.

The Nittany Lions have back-to-back games against top-ranked opponents in No. 4 Ohio State and No. 11 Iowa coming up this week. Each of those games will be crucial for how the selection committee views the program.

One win out of those two games is almost 100% necessary for a shot at the tournament, and even if Penn State pulled off one upset to split the two outcomes, it would likely have to be extremely competitive in the loss.

The remaining schedule contains matchups against Nebraska, Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland. In summary, the Nittany Lions can’t afford a loss in any of those games, unless they beat both the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes.

If Penn State were to split the Iowa and Ohio State games, and win out against the rest of its opponents, it would finish with a conference record of 9-10 and an overall record of 12-11.

Couple that with the fact that the Nittany Lions have played the nation’s second-toughest schedule this season, according to KenPom, and there is a legitimate case that they should be put in the NCAA Tournament.

On February 16, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Penn State listed in the “Next Four Out” section of his seed list for the NCAA Tournament.

HEADLINES:• Maryland (vs. Nebraska) and UConn (vs. Providence) can move up and win with wins.• Jackson St. is the new SWAC AQ with a win over Texas So.• Winner of Wagner-Mt. St. Mary’s is in as the NEC AQ.• Loser of Florida-Arkansas drops to No. 8 seed (from No. 7 today). pic.twitter.com/XrKTh7lqDe — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 16, 2021

That means there are four teams ahead of the Nittany Lions fighting to get into the last four spots of the tournament.

But just a day later, Lunardi updated his seed list and Penn State was not listed at all.

One thing to note is that Lunardi projects 10 Big Ten teams to get into the tournament, and the Nittany Lions currently sit at No. 12 in the conference directly behind Michigan State and Maryland.

Also, Penn State’s nonconference wins should help its case, as Virginia Tech is a projected No. 6 seed and VCU is a projected No. 10 seed according to Lunardi.

The Nittany Lions also took Seton Hall to overtime back in December in a game they led by double-digits at one point — now, the Pirates are a projected No. 10 seed.

As of right now, Penn State is on the outside looking in, and it would need a quality showing in its remaining games along with a substantial run in the Big Ten Tournament to get into the dance.

If the selection committee values the advanced analytics from KenPom and the NCAA’s NET rankings, where the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 39 and No. 38, respectively, then their chances of getting a bid look much better.

Interim coach Jim Ferry and his side have repeatedly said they’re blocking out all the noise surrounding the bubble and the tournament.

But after a season where the team was slated to make a run in March before the coronavirus shut down the postseason, Penn State is in a position to potentially make the tournament for the first time in 10 years, and that’s hard to ignore.

