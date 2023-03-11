It’s been nearly two years since Micah Shrewsberry was hired as Penn State’s head coach, inheriting a program tainted by the controversial firing of its former skipper and the seven transfers that followed it.

Despite the odds and only one recruiting class to his name, Shrewsberry is preparing his group for the Big Ten Championship against No. 5 Purdue on Sunday and the NCAA Tournament after that, both firsts for the program since 2011.

He is also the most sought after coaching hire in the country, with reports connecting him to job openings at Georgetown, Notre Dame and others.

“The basketball season is still going on,” Shrewsberry said following the Nittany Lions’ 77-73 victory over No. 19 Indiana on Saturday. “I'm completely tunnel vision on our team… that's all I'm focused on. I'm happy to be here, right? Nobody wanted me a few years ago. I'm happy to be here. I love our guys.”

With a rotation primarily built of graduate transfers, a pair of loyal veterans and a group of still-developing freshmen, Penn State is not your everyday NCAA Tournament-lock or Big Ten title contender.

Led by a scrappy, multi-threat point guard in Jalen Pickett, Shrewsberry has built his playbook around a “gritty, not pretty” ideology with a heavy emphasis on the long ball.

The Nittany Lions attempt and hit more 3-pointers than any high-major program in the country, adding to Shrewsberry’s allure from historical powerhouse programs.

“The dude draws up great plays for us and we shoot a bunch of open shots,” Pickett said. “When you get open looks, it’s amazing. It builds confidence.”

At this point in the season, Shrewsberry’s game plan is no secret, but it’s nearly impossible to stop if Penn State shoots the way it typically does.

The drive will usually begin with Pickett bodying his man into the post, drawing an opposing defender and then kicking the ball out to an open shooter if a shot down-low isn’t there.

It’s a simple strategy that’s been used in every game, baffling opposing coaches even when they get second or third chances at cracking the code. Penn State’s win over Illinois on Thursday marked the team’s third win in three tries against the Illini, while the win on Saturday marked the second in two tries against the Hoosiers.

“We do it to everybody, right? It’s not just Indiana,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s how we play. We play off a lot of movement, we play off a lot of screens and then we just get to a certain point in the game where we just hunt matchups.”

Watching Shrewsberry on the court is like watching a conductor direct a symphony orchestra. Hands flail and fingers point, almost like he’s physically moving his players to where they’re supposed to be at all times.

But even though he’s leading his own orchestra now, his impact still lives in those he’s coached with and for over his 24-year coaching career.

On Saturday, All-American Purdue center Zach Edey thanked Shrewsberry, a former Boilermaker assistant, for helping develop him “so much” over his freshman year. Meanwhile Purdue coach Matt Painter credited him for “growing” his program.

Shrewsberry will get a third crack at facing his former team, this time on the conference’s brightest stage, after dropping two losses by a combined 33 points to the Boilermakers in the regular season.

“It's never fun, right? Because they beat our brains every single time we play them,” Shrewsberry said. “But it’s like the friendliest of rivalries.”

Following a fifth straight victory on Saturday, Shrewsberry sat beside his players, fielding questions from reporters. What was a team on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament a week ago has become a conference title contender in a matter of days.

“What is it about your offense that gives you guys the ability to be this productive, this consistently?” one reporter asked Pickett.

Pickett then turned and pointed his finger toward the lost-voiced, sweaty-browed Shrewsberry to his left.

“Him,” he replied.

