When Micah Shrewsberry hired Aki Collins to help fill his Penn State coaching staff, it was a reunion 16 years in the making.

Their first partnership came in 2003 when they served as a part of the Marshall staff until 2005. Shrewsberry was the director of basketball operations, and Collins served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

“This reunion has been in the works for the past few years,” Collins told The Daily Collegian via email. “We both spent time in the NBA, and we both had a desire to get back on the collegiate level.”

It’s been a long and winding road for Collins to arrive in Happy Valley. A career spanning more than 20 years has included stops in Memphis, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee.

When he first entered the coaching ranks at Colorado, Collins said his staff allowed him to ask questions freely and never judged him for his inexperience — a mentality he has carried with him throughout his career.

“That really helped in my development, so I always try to pay that forward and help others,” he said. “In our time together at Marshall, Coach Shrewsberry would ask certain things, and I tried to provide him with the same type of platform that was provided to me when I first started.”

Collins brings more than two decades of coaching experience at the college and professional level to Penn State, and he has received praise as a recruiter with a keen eye for identifying talent.

That expertise eventually led him to a five-year stint with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder as an amateur evaluation scout, where he was tasked with evaluating collegiate and international draft prospects.

Collins’ time in the NBA helped reinforce his recruiting philosophy: Look for players who fit the team’s culture — even if they aren’t always highly touted prospects.

“Some people want to win on signing day because they signed the most high-profile recruits. I want to win during the season, so I go after guys that fit our needs and our culture,” Collins said. “There is a bigger risk involved when you sign guys off the radar, but that doesn’t bother me. There is a level of satisfaction that comes to you when those guys make it and the team wins.”

While Collins’ off-court acumen speaks for itself, the competitive fire he brings on the court adds another dimension to Nittany Lion practices.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Collins isn’t gifted with well-above average height like many in the basketball world, but Shrewsberry said he makes up for it in plenty of other ways — including a “good-cop-bad-cop” dynamic.

“For a little guy, he starts talking and his voice starts booming and wakes up the gym,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s the bad cop to my good cop every once in a while. I can be nice to the guys all the time because I’ve got Coach Collins there to get after them if we need to.”

Collins’ booming voice has certainly gotten the attention of players, too. Fifth-year senior forward John Harrar said he has quickly come to appreciate the competitive fire the assistant coach brings each day.

“He’s a little dude, just ready to get after it,” Harrar said. “His energy, his passion, you can see it every day when he brings it to practice.”

Just as Collins’ first season with a new program will yield new experiences, Penn State’s roster as a whole is no different.

Five players transferred away from Happy Valley, and five new players transferred into the Shrewsberry regime. No matter what the season brings, Collins’ biggest goal will be to help start the program back on the right track.

“I just want all of us — coaches and players — to get better every day,” Collins said. “Ultimately, we want to build the foundation that leads to continuous success here at Penn State.”

In helping lay the bricks to success for the Nittany Lions, Shrewsberry said having such a familiar face next to him is making the process a whole lot easier.

“It’s been really fun,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s probably been the one person that has seen me grow [the most] in this profession.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE