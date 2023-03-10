Less than 24 hours after securing its 20th win of the season, Penn State is back on the prowl with another challenge against Northwestern on the horizon.

With tipoff set for another 6:30 p.m. start, the Nittany Lions will battle the Wildcats for the second time in less than two weeks with the latter looking to avenge a loss on a last second buzzer-beater.

Under the bright lights of the United Center in Chicago, the Nittany Lions took down Illinois for the third time this season on Thursday night, sweeping coach Brad Underwood’s group and giving the blue and white another signature win, one which could cement Penn State as a tournament team.

When the dust settled between Penn State and Illinois, the Nittany Lions were able to achieve their 12th 20-win season in the 127-year history of the program while ending a three game tournament skid to the Fighting Illini.

“This is a single elimination tournament and we’ve been playing and we've been playing single elimination basketball for like three weeks,” Micah Shrewsberry said after Thursday’s game. “Every single game has mattered, every single game has been really important and they've answered the bell every single time.”

In a physical and emotional win, it was the veterans who rose to the occasion as the core five seniors and fifth-years combined for 71 of Penn State’s 79 points, providing key poise and leadership even when the Nittany Lions trailed in the second half.

The Nittany Lions’ offense was led by a sharpshooting clinic from fifth-year senior guards Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter who posted 20 and 18 points, respectively. Senior forward Seth Lundy tallied a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett scored 12 points and neared a triple-double.

“There's a belief in each other that no matter what happens we're gonna stay together and we're gonna fight,” Shrewsberry said. “We're undersized, we battle but when the game's on the line and things aren't going well, this group is really, really tough at the end of the day, really tough. And we just continue to fight, we continue to fight, continue to fight until the tide starts turning our way.”

With a spot in the Big Ten semifinals on the line, Shrewsberry will need that veteran core to step up once again and replicate the strong second-half performance the Nittany Lions put up back on March 1 in Evanston, Illinois, to continue to have success against Northwestern and sweep the Wildcats.

Courtesy of a last-second corner 3-pointer from Wynter in overtime, Penn State was able to steal one from the Wildcats on their own home floor, taking a crucial win on the road that prevented a potentially dangerous late season slide on the bubble.

In the first contest between two of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten this season, Wynter posted a game-high 24 points while Funk dialed in 17 of his own as the duo drained four 3-pointers each.

Despite sitting on a four-game win streak against Northwestern heading into the contest Friday night, the blue and white will face a suffocating defense, one that ranks in the top-20 nationally in scoring defense and holding opponents to a lowly 62.3 points per game.

Northwestern’s pair of talented and potent guards comprise one of the most dangerous backcourts in the country, as senior guard Boo Buie and redshirt senior guard Chase Audige were both selected to the All-Big Ten second-team.

While the former averages 17.2 points per game and the latter 14.1 points per game, Buie showed his lethal scoring ability in the first contest, posting a team leading 20 points.

While Audige was held to an atypical six points on 2-for-10 shooting from the field, the Coram, New York, native was selected as the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year with the ability to lock down the conference’s top players on any given night.

In the Nittany Lions 68-65 nail-biting win, Northwestern junior guard Ty Berry showed why he has been a consistent scorer for the Wildcats all season long, dropping 10 points to go along with five rebounds.

Adding on to the already veteran backcourt is a young and talented guard who has hit his stride in the closing stages of the season. 6-foot-6 sophomore Brooks Barnhizer has posted double-digit points in his last five straight games, establishing himself as another potent option.

Despite the fact that Penn State is virtually locked into the NCAA Tournament by many college basketball analysts and experts, going up against Big Ten Coach of the Year Chris Collins and company is something Pickett sees as just another big time game.

“It's still not set in stone for us though so we're going out there, we're gonna play tomorrow and we're playing still like it's our last game,” Pickett said Thursday. “We don't want this season to end and we feel like we have a really good team so we're just gonna keep going.”

