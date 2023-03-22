Penn State lost another one of its players Wednesday but this time to the pros.

Nittany Lion forward Seth Lundy is headed off to the NBA Draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility, as first reported by Jon Rothstein.

Lundy played at Penn State for four seasons under three different head coaches. In 2022-23, the Nittany Lion started in all 36 games and scored an average of 14.2 points per game, which ranked second on the team.

Over his four years, he scored 1,283 points, joining the 1,000-point club this past year. He was named an honorable mention for All-Big Ten this year season and made the Big Ten All-Tournament team.

Lundy is the first Penn State player this offseason to declare for the NBA Draft.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Report: Penn State men's basketball guard Dallion Johnson to enter transfer portal With the conclusion of the season on Saturday, Penn State has already lost one of its players.