As the calendar winds to March, a tension-filled time of year in college basketball, Jalen Pickett is winding up his game and taking it all in along the way.

As a fifth-year senior, Pickett has played a pivotal role in the development of the program since Micah Shrewsberry took over as head coach, acting as a leader in his play on the floor and in the locker room.

In just two years, the Siena transfer has developed into one of the best players in the country, learning from his initial growing pains in Happy Valley to become the well-rounded player who dominates on the national stage against the best players.

The Rochester, New York, native is coming off the best week of his career, posting a combined 73 points and surpassing career milestones of 2,000 points, 700 assists and 700 rebounds in key victories over Illinois and Minnesota en route to receiving Big Ten, Naismith and ESPN player of the week honors.

As Penn State’s season rages on, Pickett said he knows he’s not just a one-man show and has consistently given credit to his teammates, a credit to Pickett’s selfless character and leadership.

“It's definitely fun and as milestones come, they just kinda happen,” Pickett said. “It's great to look back on it but just credit to my teammates for this one. You know, a lot of assists have been passed out because these guys work on their game all the time and just make a lot of shots.”

While Pickett is no stranger to the spotlight and playing on the biggest stage, he’s never played in an NCAA Tournament, coming up short while at Siena and in his first season at Penn State.

However, Pickett’s mentality has stayed locked in on the illustrious month of March, continuously focusing his attention on taking it one game at a time to accomplish his own — and the team's — goal of making some history in the NCAA Tournament.

“It's not March yet, Selection Sunday has not come up yet, so it's just 1-0, just trying to keep doing my best, keep getting wins, build the resume, and hopefully we can get there,” Pickett said.

Pickett’s success was a long and grueling process, one that he saw start to come to fruition in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament when Pickett embodied the Nittany Lions’ culture against the best teams in the conference, posting double-digit points in all three tournament games.

After those performances, Pickett was able to build his own confidence on the floor and took advantage of last summer to fully understand what Shrewsberry wanted. He also learned another critical role, how to be a leader of a core mixed with seasoned veterans and youthful freshmen.

“Yeah, you know, I felt like I had a good Big Ten Tournament last year,” Pickett said. “I think that was when I really felt comfortable knowing what [Shrewsberry] wanted, and I felt like that’s kind of carried over throughout the summer and into this year.”

Shrewsberry recognized that winning is still first and foremost, and Pickett’s success will drive that winning forward to greater heights. Even though the blue and white features a balanced roster with a plethora of momentum-shifting shooters, Pickett’s game on both ends of the floor is what makes him a game-changing player.

Shrewsberry alluded to Pickett's leadership as a “Batman” role, someone who can elevate the game of others while letting his play do the talking, thus allowing everyone else on the floor to play with more confidence and at their highest level.

“I think that's one of the biggest things. He’s led by example, he's led with his voice, he's committing to guarding on the other end, like he's doing a lot of really good things for us on and off the court,” Shrewsberry said. “But yeah, when he's in a groove like this, other guys are gaining confidence because they're playing right next to him. I bet Robin feels good when Batman walks in, right?”

As a fellow fifth-year senior and transfer from Drexel, Camren Wynter also experienced similar growing pains as Pickett, getting off to a sluggish start in Happy Valley, despite being one of the top scorers at the mid-major level.

Wynter also recognizes Pickett as a “one-of-a-kind player.” Pickett’s balanced game of backing down guys in the paint, being able to shoot the 3-pointer and shoot the midrange at a high level has added to that generational player mantra, one that Penn State — and the college basketball world — is truly appreciating.

“That doesn't just come overnight, that comes with putting a lot of work in the gym, extra hours that no one sees,” Wynter said.

“He's always up early, getting up shots, coming in before practice getting up shots, staying after getting up shots. He's definitely set a standard of how hard you have to work to be great.”

