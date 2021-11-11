A look at each player in Penn State’s men’s basketball’s highest-ranked recruiting class ever

As coach Micah Shrewsberry entered the press room Thursday afternoon, he looked down at the handout given out for his National Signing Day press conference.

The headline read, “Shrewsberry Inks Highest-Ranked Recruiting Class In Program History.”

“As I sit here and look [at the headline], it’s not just me. My name’s on there, but it’s not me, it’s our entire staff,” Shrewsberry said. “That goes from our assistant coaches to the rest of our guys in our support staff who have had a hand in this.”

Beside Shrewsberry sat first-year Director of Recruiting Brian Snow, with three assistant coaches standing to his right — Aki Collins, Mike Farrelly and associate head coach Adam Fisher.

On Thursday, the group of five addressed the media to close out an extensive process of signing a 2022 recruiting class with a completely new coaching staff and identity.

According to Snow, there were three areas his staff looked at when determining the types of players they wanted to bring in.

Step one: “Identifying what type of players are going to fit coach Shrewsberry’s system,” Snow said.

With a lack of returning big men this season, the coaching staff wanted to “not only bring in interior centers and forwards, but on the wings” as well; step two.

And the final area, “really attack areas where Penn State means something or the Big Ten means something to these kids.”

With that being said, here is a breakdown of the five 2022 prospects the Nittany Lions officially signed on Wednesday.

Kebba Njie, 4-star center, La Lumiere (IN)

The highest ranked prospect in Penn State’s 2022 class, Kebba Njie, has arguably the most room to grow out of any other recruit.

At just 17-years-old, Njie stands at 6-foot-9, just above 200 pounds, and has a long wingspan.

Like Snow mentioned, the Nittany Lions weren't just looking for your typical college big man, they wanted something more — someone with good hands around the rim, but also someone who can shoot from mid-to-deep range if given the opportunity.

Njie checked all these boxes when being recruited by Collins, a former amateur scout for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I told [Njie] this, he has 10 things he does really, really well,” Collins said. “The problem is he tries to do all 10 of those things at one time.”

“When he starts to streamline a little bit and kind of figure out what his bread and butter is, he's going to be a talented, talented player.”

There isn’t much Njie can’t do on the offensive end; He can shoot from all over the floor and can score inside with ease.

On the other side of the ball, Collins said he believes Njie “will be the anchor of our defense as he matures.”

While Njie still has much to develop on, Collins and the rest of the coaching staff seem to believe he will be an impactful piece for years to come.

“He’ll be a totally different player by the time he gets here,” Collins said. “He’s getting better and better every time I see him.”

Jameel Brown, 3-star combo guard, Westtown (PA)

Since taking over as head coach, Shrewsberry has put a majority of his effort into establishing a consistent defensive system.

With the signing of Jameel Brown, though, Shrewsberry is signalling a new charge on the offensive end to balance out his already defined defensive system.

While Brown’s shot stands out the most from his resume, Fisher, a six-year Miami Hurricanes assistant coach turned Penn State associate, said there is much more to the 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard’s game.

“When he enters the gym, he's ready to shoot,” Fisher said. “He's got deep NBA range, he's got a great feel for the game. His ability to read the defense, when to pull up, catch and shoot he’s always ready. I think that's something our fans are gonna love to see here at the Bryce Jordan Center.”

Aside from his knack for the 3-point shot, Fisher said Brown also has a “great ability to get in the paint and create for himself and create for others.”

Brown can’t be freed up on the perimeter, or he will take advantage of an open look, but he also can’t be guarded too tightly or his speed and toughness may force himself past an opposing defender for a gimme in the paint.

On defense, Brown is a “really good on-ball defender” and has blocked shots in high school, but likely won’t too often at the next level, Fisher said.

“He is a basketball player who is going to come in right away and make an impact on this team,” Fisher said. “He's gonna do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Evan Mahaffey, 3-star small forward, Archbishop Moeller (OH)

When it comes to Evan Mahaffey, length and versatility lead the charge for his arsenal.

With good size for a forward at 6-foot-7, 185 pounds and a 7-foot wingspan, Mahaffey can play either forward position with ease.

However, his speed and athleticism allows him to play either guard spot as well.

This type of versatility is just what Shrewsberry and assistant coach Mike Farrelly wanted when they recruited Mahaffey.

“I think we have a group of awesome kids that are coming into this program, and for me Evan takes the cake with that,” Farrelly said. “Before he's done here, he might actually be the mayor of State College while playing for us. He just has an unbelievable personality.”

On the court, Mahaffey doesn’t lack much either.

A natural-born defender, Mahaffey’s size and length allows him to guard any position on the court, whether it’s point guard or center.

Mahaffey’s high basketball IQ puts him in the position to make impressive passes, whether in the frontcourt or backcourt, and his athleticism poses a threat for him in the scoring attack as well.

“Where he can be in, 12 months, 24 months, 36 months, you say ‘wow this kid could be a really really good player,’” Farrelly said.

Kanye Clary, 3-star point guard, Massanutten (VA)

In June, Kanye Clary became the first prospect to commit to Penn State in the Micah Shrewsberry era.

While a bit undersized at 6-foot and 180 pounds, Collins said Clary “plays with a chip on his shoulder,” which in turn cancels out his lack of height and makes him a threat against any opponent.

“He’s very competitive,” Collins said. “Doesn't like to be overlooked, doesn't like to feel like he's not the best player on the floor. He's going to give you everything he has to give.”

More so than any recruits in the class, Clary is a playmaker at heart.

“One thing he really is is a great passer,” Collins said. “He has phenomenal sight, can make passes in tight windows and sees the entire floor.”

Clary can shoot from anywhere on the floor and presents a threat as a finisher in contact and his speed allows him to beat defenders despite a size disadvantage.

“One thing that we noticed about him is that if he makes a mistake on the offensive end, he's gonna be the type of kid that gets after it defensively,” Collins said. “He can steal, he can rebound. Overall, he’s the type of leader that you want.”

Demetrius Lilley, 3-star center, Lower Merion (PA)

In the past, Penn State has had much success in not just recruiting, but developing players from Philadelphia.

Demetrius Lilley, commonly referred to as Meech, is set to become the next of the bunch from the City of Brotherly Love.

Snow detailed how important it was to fill the team’s holes in the frontcourt, but not just with a traditional big-men, since Lilley is a big man who can do much more than run the paint.

According to Farrelly, Lilley lost a lot of weight this summer, “waking up every morning at 5 a.m., working out.”

Lilley’s body transformation has completely revamped his game and made him a much more versatile threat not just down low, but from the perimeter and as playmaker as well.

“Certainly a really good post scorer. He's a load, he's really strong down there and really skilled,” Farrelly said. “But [he] really cares about working on his ball handling and developing that way too, so he’s not just a one-dimensional, low-post big.”

Although he is still developing like the rest of the recruits, Lilley has made an impact at the local level already, becoming the first player from Lower Merion to average 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds since Kobe Bryant.

“He's done a great job really working to get himself in shape, and he's a guy that loves being in the gym, loves working hard,” Farrelly said. “He’s a great addition to our program.”

