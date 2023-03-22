Following just two seasons in Happy Valley, former head coach Micah Shrewsberry is returning to his home state of Indiana, taking over for long-time bench boss Mike Brey at Notre Dame.

Utilizing the transfer portal to acquire impact players like Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter, along with key returnees such as Seth Lundy and Myles Dread, Shrewsberry guided the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

With back-to-back top-35 recruiting classes according to 247Sports, the blue and white was developing a culture of being able to nab talented high school prospects, and with Shrewsberry’s success in the portal, a mold of young and old was a clear recipe for success.

Despite a plethora of collegiate and NBA experience and success from Shrewsberry, his departure leaves Penn State looking for its fourth head coach since 2020. Here’s a list of potential replacements.

Matt Langel, head coach, Colgate

In 12 years as the head coach at Colgate, Matt Langel has orchestrated a dominant run in which the Raiders have been on the national stage year-after-year.

Guiding a perennial mid-major power, Langel has helped put the Raiders in the NCAA Tournament for three straight years, and in four of the last five years, the Raiders have won 20 or more games.

As the winningest coach in Colgate history, Langel has stamped his resume and cemented himself as one of the top mid-major coaches in the country with 202 wins and five consecutive Patriot League regular season championships.

In addition to having strong Pennsylvania ties having attended UPenn and coaching as an assistant at Temple, Langel’s style of play similarly mirrors that of Shrewsberry as Colgate led the country in 3-point percentage in the 2022-23 campaign.

Keith Urgo, head coach, Fordham

Following a record-breaking season at Fordham, Keith Urgo could replace Shrewsberry by making his return to Penn State, a place he called home for 10 seasons.

After a stint as an assistant to legendary coach Jay Wright, Urgo was an assistant and later an associate head coach under Pat Chambers with the Nittany Lions. Urgo was instrumental in the development of Lamar Stevens and the 2019-20 group.

In his first year at the helm for Fordham last season, Urgo guided the Rams to their best season in 32 years. He made his mark in Year 1 with a 25-8 overall record while tying the second most wins in program history.

With Urgo being named the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year in 2022-23, his experience at Penn State, Villanova and now as a head coach makes him a prime candidate for the position.

Dusty May, head coach, Florida Atlantic

In just five short years, FAU has gone from seven consecutive losing seasons to a program that has constantly remained above .500 each year since Dusty May took over in 2018.

Currently, the Owls are in the midst of their best run in school history, reaching the Sweet 16 with a 33-3 record and a matchup with Tennessee on the horizon.

With May’s ability to completely turn around a program into a team with perennial success, an incredible 33 wins and several top-25 rankings are some of the key reasons he’d be a quality fit in Happy Valley.

Mike Rhoades, head coach, Virginia Commonwealth

With strong ties to Pennsylvania, Mike Rhoades has consistently put VCU on the national stage, making the NCAA Tournament three out of the last five seasons including a strong 2019-20 season that was cut short.

In addition to back-to-back seasons with more than 20 wins, Rhoades has never had a losing season with VCU since taking over in 2017 and holds an Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year award on his extensive and impressive resume.

In a coaching lineage that includes Shaka Smart, Will Wade and Jeff Capel, Rhoades could be the next Rams coach to make the jump to Power Five basketball.

Adam Fisher, associate head coach, Penn State

As a Pennsylvania native and Penn State alum, Fisher has worked his way up from starting out as a student manager to associate head coach in just a matter of a decade and a half.

With experience under Wright at Villanova, Fisher’s roots have been deeply entrenched at Penn State as he made his return to the program in 2021 after an extensive stint at Miami.

If Penn State wants to stay in-house, this would be its primary option as Fisher has shown his ability to recruit at a high level, especially during his time in Coral Gables, as Miami posted four consecutive 20-win seasons in his tenure with Jim Larrañaga.

Following Shrewsberry’s departure to lead the Fighting Irish, both Pickett and Dread endorsed their support for Fisher on Twitter.

HIRE COACH FISH KEEP THE SUCCESS GOING !!!!! — Jay Pick (@JalenPickett7) March 22, 2023

Norm Roberts, assistant coach, Kansas

If Penn State were to go the route of an elite level assistant coach, this is where the Nittany Lions could potentially look.

Working as an assistant under Bill Self - who is regarded as one of the best coaches in the country - for the past 12 seasons, Norm Roberts has guided the Jayhawks to eight Big 12 championships and two national championships.

With some head coaching experience as a fill-in for Self on occasion, Roberts has recruited some elite NBA talent including Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins and Josh Jackson.

With Self at the helm, Roberts has developed a college basketball powerhouse, something Penn State could tap into.

Jay Wright, former head coach, Villanova

Noted as one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all-time, Jay Wright developed a consistent national championship contender at Villanova and if Penn State really wanted to make a splash, it would be with Wright.

With 642 wins in his career at Villanova and Hofstra, Wright achieved 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and two national championships.

With a pair of Naismith Coach of the Year awards to his credit, Wright would need to be pulled out of retirement by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft, but the ball is most certainly in his court with Shrewsberry gone.

