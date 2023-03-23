Just a day after Micah Shrewsberry's Penn State exit, and a highly-rated signee already wants out.

Carey Booth, a 4-star forward from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, has requested his release from the Nittany Lions, Brewster head coach Jason Smith announced Thursday night.

Due to the recent coaching change at @PennStateMBB, Brewster Academy senior forward Carey Booth has requested his release. pic.twitter.com/AvrNwPLQ8m — Jason Smith (@BrewsterHoops) March 24, 2023

Having signed his letter of intent in November, Booth was expected to add new size and scoring ability to Penn State's frontcourt immediately upon his arrival to campus.

Ranked as 247Sports' No. 73 overall prospect for the class of 2023, Booth was the Nittany Lions' highest-rated recruit since Tony Carr in 2016.

