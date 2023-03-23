NCAA Men's Basketball Press Conference-Shrews

Penn State Men’s Basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry at the press conference after the Penn State vs. Texas game at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Texas defeated Penn State (71-66).

 Katelyn Supancik

Just a day after Micah Shrewsberry's Penn State exit, and a highly-rated signee already wants out.

Carey Booth, a 4-star forward from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, has requested his release from the Nittany Lions, Brewster head coach Jason Smith announced Thursday night.

Having signed his letter of intent in November, Booth was expected to add new size and scoring ability to Penn State's frontcourt immediately upon his arrival to campus.

Ranked as 247Sports' No. 73 overall prospect for the class of 2023, Booth was the Nittany Lions' highest-rated recruit since Tony Carr in 2016.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags