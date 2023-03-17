DES MOINES, Iowa — On March 13, 2020, a historical season by Penn State was cut short, an untapped dream that saw the program's tournament drought extend to over a decade, leaving many wondering if that dream would ever be rekindled.

After the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus, a would-be monumental season for the Nittany Lions was left by the wayside due to things completely out of their control.

Three years later, the lone members left from that team, senior forward Seth Lundy and fifth-year guard Myles Dread, continue to make history of their own.

Finishing the 2019-20 campaign 21-10 with a 11-9 mark in Big Ten play, the team that finished as high as ninth in the AP Top 25 was unable to live out its dream in the NCAA Tournament, ending a magical run that Lundy and Dread continue to reflect on, especially now playing in their first tournament three years later.

On a team led by current Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens, guard Myreon Jones and forward Mike Watkins, Lundy and Dread were significant role players throughout that campaign. The duo learned alongside long-time Nittany Lion forward John Harrar who never played in the Big Dance.

As Lundy alluded to, he called his and Dread’s relationship with that team “like no other” and outlined how united the group was, using the word “family" to push an emphasis on that connection.

“It was a very connected team and we're still connected to this day, honestly,” Lundy said.

“We stay in touch with those guys. Being on this journey and making it to the tournament, I feel like they're part of this. Myles put me in a group chat with every single player on the team, and it was like a big family group chat. They was proud and happy for us and stuff like that. We felt like they deserved to be in this moment with us.”

Teams on unique and historical runs often call each other families — a community of brothers who purely want to win for each other. When the tournament was washed away, the family of Nittany Lions went their separate ways but continued to stay connected, using that group chat as a way to continue the brotherhood.

For Dread, who made his NCAA Tournament debut almost three years to the day after the 2020 tournament was wiped away, he shared Lundy’s sentiment about the special connection of that group. As Penn State got its name called just minutes after falling to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, Dread knew who he needed to talk to: the 2020 team.

“I felt amazing, I felt the love and support from back home. You know, I did it for those guys that were on that team back then,” Dread said. “After the Big Ten Tournament when we got our name called, I texted all those guys, man, just telling them how much I appreciate them and I was gonna give it everything I got for those guys.”

As Dread’s career in the blue and white winds to a close, the Detroit product has played in more games at Penn State than anyone in history, breaking Harrar’s record with 152 games played heading into Saturday night’s Round of 32 battle with Texas.

Micah Shrewsberry sat next to Lundy on the podium after the upset of seven-seed Texas A&M on Thursday night, and while Dread was in the locker room celebrating with his teammates, Shrewsberry knew the significance of what the win meant to the duo of veterans who have been poised leaders and dominant presences on the floor throughout the season.

“First of all, I'm so happy for Seth and Myles because of everything that happened to them after the 2020 season and the success that they were having and then not getting a chance to play in the tournament,” Shrewsberry said Thursday night. “Then, those guys stuck it out here, they stuck it out here.”

Since averaging 5.3 points per game in his freshman campaign in 2019-20, Lundy has been one of Penn State’s go-to options on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. The senior flies around ball screens to make 3-pointers on one end and locks up an opponent's most lethal scorer on the other.

In the midst of a career year with the blue and white, Lundy is averaging a career high 14.3 points per game in his senior season. While it remains to be seen if Lundy will use his fifth-year and return to Penn State, the Paulsboro, New Jersey, native recognized that the 2020 team is what paved the way for his success three years later.

“It definitely feels amazing to be here in this position wearing a Penn State uniform,” Lundy said. “It’s like a dream come true. It’s the NCAA Tournament but you know, wearing that blue and white, it just feels a little bit more special. I'm excited for our fans as well. Our fans have been waiting for this moment for a very long time, and to get to this point is like a big relief.”

