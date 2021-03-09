Penn State Men's Basketball vs Ohio State, Wheeler (5)
Three Penn Staters received recognition on Tuesday from the Big Ten conference.

Senior guard Jamari Wheeler was named to the All-Defensive Team as selected by coaches for the second straight season.

Alongside Wheeler, junior guard Myreon Jones and senior forward John Harrar were named All-Big Ten honorable mentions as selected by the media.

While no Nittany Lions were selected to any of the top three all-conference teams, this is Jones’ second-straight All-Big Ten honorable mention season.

The three honorees will be in action Wednesday as Penn State takes on Nebraska in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

