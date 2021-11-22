3 double-digits scorers lead the charge in Penn State men’s basketball’s win over Cornell

Just under two weeks ago, Penn State inked the program’s highest ranked recruiting class. On Monday, history struck once again within the Bryce Jordan Center.

The blue and white tied a program-record 15 3-pointers, 11 of which came from Sam Sessoms and Seth Lundy, in its 85-74 victory over Cornell.

While the two Nittany Lions’ 45 combined points are the highest by a Penn State duo this season, Sessoms and Lundy have been relatively consistent all of 2021, translating tonight’s dominant showing.

“Me and Seth are, I would say, the most aggressive scorers on the team,” Sessoms said. “[Tonight] is just off of us being aggressive.”

Since the connection between the two on the court is clear, it may not come as too much of a surprise that Sessoms and Lundy are actually roommates.

“That’s my guy,” Sessoms said.

While Sessoms and Lundy were two of only three other Nittany Lions to score in double-digits Monday night, Sessoms said there is no bad blood among teammates when the two are taking what seems like every shot.

“[My teammates] want us to shoot the ball,” Sessoms said. “When we have it going like this we’re a really hard team to beat.”

The two Nittany Lions have recently become vocal leaders in the Penn State locker room, another reason their teammates may feel comfortable with the two taking the majority of looks from the field.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry said he believes Sessoms has stepped into a significant leadership role as of late.

“I think Sam’s energy is what helps,” Shrewsberry said. “John [Harrar] has the presence where he doesn’t always have to speak… Sam’s gonna say it. There’s no holding back.”

They say “don't talk the talk, if you can’t walk the walk,” but Sessoms does both.

“Whether it’s his team or the other team,” Shrewsberry said. “In games, I’m trying to tell him ‘talk to our team’, don’t talk to their team or the officials.”

Despite his chirping nature, Sessoms has scored over 20 points in two straight games. Prior to the 2021-2022 season, he had yet to tally one as a Nittany Lion.

Sessoms has yet to score under double-digits through four games this season.

“[We’ve] applied a lot of drill work that we do in practice everyday,” Sessoms said. “So it’s just people making the right plays, taking the right shots.”

Aside from Sessoms and Lundy, one other player shined against Cornell in his own, unique way — Jalen Pickett.

A double-digit scorer over three seasons at Siena, Pickett had his first double-digit performance as a Nittany Lion Monday night.

Eight of Pickett’s 15 points came from the free-throw line.

“I put a lot of time into shooting the ball,” Pickett said. “When it doesn’t go in, you do get a little discouraged, but seeing one go in at the free-throw line definitely boosts confidence.”

While his main impact hasn’t been primarily in terms of scoring, Pickett has become an essential piece to the Nittany Lions in other areas, such as distributing the ball and playing strong on the defensive end.

Pickett’s six assists tied the lead for both teams.

“We have a lot of good players, and a lot of people come from different places,” Pickett said. “Sam is also a great point guard, so being able to play with him and figure out we’re going to have the ball is really gonna help us out.”

“That's why we play non-conference games before conference, so you can get a feel for everybody like a real-life game. See where people like to be and see where people like the ball.”

