Penn State will return to Indianapolis this postseason.

Following a decision made by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the Big Ten conference office, the 2021 Big Ten Tournament has been relocated from the United Center in Chicago.

The new location for the tournament is Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and it will still take place during its original dates of March 10-14.

The conference's decision was made due to several factors that were predominantly based on the health and safety of all personnel on each team.

An added benefit of the relocation is that the conference's tournament in women's basketball will also be held at the same location, allowing for streamlined testing protocols.

