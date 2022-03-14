Penn State’s preseason was filled with countless question marks.

Who will be the head coach? Which players will transfer? Who will return? Will the 2021-22 season be a rebuilding year full of losses?

Now that the season is over, these questions have been answered, and a new precedent has been set.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first season at the helm of the Penn State program was a success on multiple levels.

First and foremost, Shrewsberry rebuilt the roster after three of its biggest contributors from the previous season in Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington and Jamari Wheeler transferred.

Shrewsberry did so by bringing in transfers of his own, including Jalen Pickett, Greg Lee and Jaheam Cornwall, while also retaining some key pieces from previous seasons.

With the return of other players too, such as Seth Lundy, Myles Dread, John Harrar and Sam Sessoms, the team remained intact enough for Shrewsberry to do the rest.

The first-year head coach, Shrewsberry, combined returning and new talent to make some noise in both conference and nonconference play — the result was a plethora of nail-biting contests that came down to the wire.

Out of the Nittany Lions 13 in-conference losses, seven were decided by six or less points and all but four were decided by a single possession, taking regular NCAA Tournament teams like Purdue, Michigan and Iowa to the wire on a nightly basis.

The blue and white even came close to making a Big Ten Tournament semifinals appearance when it raced out of the gates against Purdue on Friday, but ultimately, it wasn’t meant to be.

While Penn State didn’t always find itself on the winning side of close contests, one factor never wavered throughout the season — the fight.

The desire to win for not only Shrewsberry and this year’s team but for the program itself moving forward, as well as for the community, means the program is in a better place than it was a year ago.

A home win against then-No. 19 Michigan State and a double-overtime victory against the eventual Big Ten champion Iowa likely couldn’t have been predicted preseason given the program’s makeshift state.

And when the Nittany Lions faltered down the stretch in some of these close games, which happened quite a few times, or ended up on the wrong side of a blowout loss, Shrewsberry always took responsibility and said he personally “needs to be better.”

In all reality, Shrewsberry took over a program without any expectations, meaning he had the freedom to experiment and make mistakes.

Who would’ve thought Dallion Johnson, a sophomore who didn’t see real game time last season, would replace Sam Sessoms in the starting lineup?

While it may have seemed like an uncanny move, it worked to perfection as Johnson stretched the opposition’s defense from the start while Sessoms brought the spark on both ends of the floor off the bench.

All things considered, the 2021-22 season was a win for Penn State.

The team competed against the toughest the conference has to offer — not only with talent but also a fighting spirit.

The “gritty, not pretty” mentality Shrewsberry instilled from the start of his tenure nearly took the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Tournament semifinal, a tremendous building block for seasons to come.

With the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history coming to Happy Valley in the fall, the sky's the limit for where Shrewsberry can take this program.

