After a remarkable junior campaign last year, Penn State senior guard Makenna Marisa was projected to run it back my the media and Big Ten coaches.

Marisa earned a spot on the 2022-23 preseason All-Big Ten team from coaches and media.

The senior guard took a leap in production last season, finishing second in the Big Ten and sixth in the country last season with 22.2 points per game after averaging 9.2 and 13.4 through her first two seasons.

Marisa’s 22.2 point average last season was the third highest in a single season by a player in women’s school history.

The McMurray, Pennsylvania, native shot .428 from the field along with .341 from the 3-point line in 2021-22, both career highs. The senior also put up five 30-point performances last season.

The blue and white kicks off its season on Nov. 9 against Norfolk State.

