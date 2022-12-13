Max Dean defeated Oregon State’s now-No. 10 Tanner Harvey on Dec. 11 and was awarded some Big Ten hardware as a result.

Dean, the No. 5 197-pound wrestler in the country, was named as the Big Ten’s Wrestler of the Week following his 6-3 decision over Harvey.

The defending National Champion has had quite the turnaround over the past two weeks after losing back-to-back bouts on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4. Dean was able to right the ship against Harvey, ending his two-bout losing skid and winning an award in the process.

Penn State’s next matchup will come at the Journeyman Collegiate Duals on Dec. 19 and 20, giving Dean another opportunity to increase his momentum.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE