Max Dean’s 2-0 win against Iowa’s Jacob Warner was viewed by nearly 16,000 fans who packed the Bryce Jordan Center for the 2023 Penn State-Iowa dual meet, including two important people who probably flew under the radar.

Dave Dean, Max’s father, was accompanied by Don Ferguson, Dave’s first wrestling coach. The two men were decked out in Nittany Lion gear like many others in the BJC stands.

However, the surrounding fans were probably unaware that they were sitting next to the “foundation” of the Dean family wrestling lineage.

When Dave was in fourth grade, Ferguson was able to introduce him to wrestling in the small town of Grayling, Michigan. It was an introduction that would eventually bring nine All-American honors and three national championships — and counting, to the Dean name.

According to Dave, his inability to beat another wrestler kept him on the mats, which resulted in him becoming “addicted to it.” His addiction for wrestling turned into a love for the sport, which can be attributed to his college coach.

“I didn't really fall in love with the sport until I was wrestling for a guy by the name of J Robinson,” Dave told The Daily Collegian. “He really helped me learn to love it when I was in college.”

Dave went on to be a two-time All-American for Minnesota’s wrestling program in 1987 and 1989 under Robinson, finishing second at 190 pounds in 1987 and third at 177 pounds in 1989. Following the conclusion of his wrestling career, Dave remained around the sport through an extensive coaching career.

Dave was an assistant coach at Michigan State for 13 years until the 2005-06 season. He then moved to Lowell High School, where he coached the football and wrestling teams for nine seasons before moving to Cornell’s Olympic Developmental Program for another two years.

While Dave coached Max at Lowell High School and Gabe Dean, Max’s older brother and a two-time national champion, at Cornell, Michigan State is where Max and Gabe received their first wrestling experiences and memories that have stuck with them to today.

“I think most of them are attached to my dad coaching at Michigan State and Gabe and I running around,” Max told the Collegian. “Most of my earliest memories are involved with that.”

Gabe and Max accompanied their father in the Spartans’ wrestling room and on the team’s road trips. The Dean brothers running around and playing with each other on the wrestling mats before Michigan State’s dual meets was a staple and even provided some foreshadowing at times.

Max arrived in State College prior to the 2021-22 season after transferring from Cornell, but it wasn’t the first time he stepped on a Penn State mat. The Nittany Lions and the Spartans wrestle each other frequently since they both compete in the Big Ten, so some of the aforementioned road trips that Dave brought his sons on as youngsters were to Penn State’s campus.

This inevitably ended with the two brothers messing around on Rec Hall’s wrestling mats, something Dave has revisited mentally when he attends the Nittany Lions’ dual meets.

“The last time we were in Rec Hall, the dual’s over and I’m watching these little kids run around on the mat,” Dave said. “Max and Gabe have literally done that on the Penn State mats as little guys. When I was coaching at Michigan State, they’d jump on the bus with me and they’d do the same thing.”

While Gabe’s and Max’s success is often attributed to Dave because of his All-American status and his role in introducing the two brothers to the sport, their mother, Bethny Dean, has also served as a beacon of support for the three Dean men.

An All-State high school basketball player and a state-champion track runner, Bethny has been around wrestling for 30 years by Max’s estimate. Both Max and Gabe used the same words to describe their mother: unconditional love.

According to Gabe and Max, they never felt pressured by their parents to win because they knew they’d have the support of their parents every step of the way.

“It's easy to tie your success to your worth. It's just a very natural trap for a lot of young people that are going through things and accomplishing things,” Gabe told the Collegian. “My mom is always a rock of unconditional love. [She’d say,] ‘I don't care what you accomplish or what you do. I'm just so proud to be your mother.’”

The constant support from the Dean parents contributed to Gabe and Max’s success on the mat, but so did their brotherly bond created during their early years. According to Gabe, Max’s support has been “hugely impactful” toward Gabe’s success.

Gabe is three years older than Max and boasts one of Cornell’s most successful wrestling careers, as he’s one of five Cornell wrestlers to win multiple national championships and totes a 152-7 career record. Gabe’s 152 wins, 101 of which scored bonus points, are both a program record.

It’s easy to support someone when they’re successful, like Gabe was for most of his collegiate career, but true colors show when something goes wrong.

During one of Gabe’s darkest moments of his career, the 2017 NCAA Championship final, Max was right at his brother’s shoulder.

Gabe entered the 184-pound final with a perfect 34-0 record and a meeting against Penn State’s Bo Nickal. Gabe was a back-to-back national champion at the time and held a 44-match win streak heading into the 184-pound final.

Nickal ended Gabe’s win streak with a 4-3 decision to claim the national title. For Gabe, who was a senior, that was his final collegiate match. According to Gabe, he was “distraught” while Max was by his side.

“We went to the banquet afterward, and Max was so genuinely concerned about my well-being,” Gabe said. “He couldn’t care less that I lost. I just remember thinking, ‘Man, my younger brother just really cares about me.’”

Gabe recalled Max checking on him until Max “felt comfortable” Gabe was alright.

Following the conclusion of his college career, Gabe earned a coaching role with his alma mater. As fate would have it, Max replaced his brother at the 184-pound weight class with his brother coaching him in the corner, something that Max was “really grateful for.”

In his two seasons wrestling for the Big Red, Max combined for a 57-12 record and was a two-time All-American, including a runner-up finish during the 2018-19 season with Gabe as his coach.

Perhaps unbeknownst to Max and Gabe at the time, Max’s appearance in the 2019 184-pound national championship would be the final time he’d suit up for the Big Red.

The coronavirus pandemic completely shut down college athletics, as the 2020 NCAA wrestling championships were canceled. However, some schools, like the Ivy League programs, were shut down longer than others.

Cornell canceled the 2020-21 wrestling season while the rest of the wrestling world tried to move on, though many programs, such as Penn State, ran into postponed dual meets. The cancellation of Cornell’s season meant Max's effectively ended as well. The canceled season was the second missed season in a row for Max, who opted to use his Olympic redshirt during the 2019-20 season.

After being “laid up for so long,” Max entered his name into the transfer portal to achieve his ultimate goal of being an NCAA champion. During this time, Gabe also stepped down from his coaching role with the Big Red.

Gabe and Dave were the ones to bring up Penn State. Like Max was there for Gabe after Gabe’s national championship loss, Gabe supported Max every step of the way through the transfer process.

“When it was time for us to move on from Cornell, he was one of the people that was telling me, ‘Hey, I really think that you should go to Penn State,’” Max said. “It couldn’t have been easy for him because he had been my coach for years, but he was willing to sacrifice that and his own experience just for me to get what's best for me. That's something that I won’t really forget either.”

In Max’s first season with the Nittany Lions, he finally reached the mountaintop by defeating Warner with a 3-2 decision in the 2022 NCAA 197-pound title bout. Max finished the season with a 23-1 record.

As usual, his family was right by his side to celebrate, which Max described as “one of the most satisfying moments” of his life.

The current wrestling season is Max’s final year of eligibility, his seventh since graduating high school. Max, the No. 4 197-pound wrestler, according to InterMat, is in a good position to repeat as the 197-pound champion.

Only time will tell whether Max will bring home a second national title to tie the family record, which is his current focus. However, an off-the-mat reunion with his brother could be in line when his college career ends.

“Gabe started a small business, and he's been running that, and it's growing,” Max said. “I think my life plan would be to, if not sooner rather than later, be working with him full time.”

