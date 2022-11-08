Due to anticipated weather in State College, Penn State's first round NCAA Tournament match was postponed.

The Nittany Lions will now face Quinnipiac on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

‼️SCHEDULE UPDATE‼️Due to anticipated weather in the area, second-seeded @PennStateWSOC's NCAA Tournament First Round match versus @QU_WSOC will now be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Jeffrey Field.https://t.co/FHz6Monbdp#WeAre pic.twitter.com/JbVHKsGjoP — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 8, 2022

The blue and white earned a second seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament last Sunday.

The Bobcats claimed the MAAC title and have won five straight entering Nov. 13's clash.

