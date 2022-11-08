Due to anticipated weather in State College, Penn State's first round NCAA Tournament match was postponed.
The Nittany Lions will now face Quinnipiac on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.
‼️SCHEDULE UPDATE‼️Due to anticipated weather in the area, second-seeded @PennStateWSOC's NCAA Tournament First Round match versus @QU_WSOC will now be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Jeffrey Field.https://t.co/FHz6Monbdp#WeAre pic.twitter.com/JbVHKsGjoP— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 8, 2022
The blue and white earned a second seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament last Sunday.
The Bobcats claimed the MAAC title and have won five straight entering Nov. 13's clash.
MORE SOCCER COVERAGE
MAC Hermann Trophy winner, Penn State women's soccer midfielder Rocky Rodríguez re-signs with Thorns
Former Penn State midfielder Rocky Rodríguez signed a contract extension with Portland Thorns FC.