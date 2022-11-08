WSOC Park Ave Trophy 11/6/22

Penn State’s Park Avenue Army holds Penn State women’s soccer’s Big Ten Championship trophy. Penn State Women’s Soccer’s team bus arrived at Rec Hall following their win against Michigan State in Columbus on Sunday Nov. 6, 2022. Rec Hall is located in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Due to anticipated weather in State College, Penn State's first round NCAA Tournament match was postponed.

The Nittany Lions will now face Quinnipiac on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

The blue and white earned a second seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament last Sunday.

The Bobcats claimed the MAAC title and have won five straight entering Nov. 13's clash.

