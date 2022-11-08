Rodriquez celebrates with team

Raquel Rodriguez (11) celebrates with teammates Maya Hayes (5) and Mallory Weber (16) after scoring a goal in the first half of a game against Purdue at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2013.

 John Baranoski

Former Penn State midfielder Rocky Rodríguez signed a contract extension with Portland Thorns FC. 

On Tuesday afternoon the Thorns announced the star’s re-signing, on a contract that secures her through the 2025 season. 

Rodríguez helped Portland to the NWSL Championship in 2022, where she scored her first career playoff goal in the semifinals against San Diego. 

Internationally, she has accumulated 45 goals and 81 caps for Costa Rica while being part of the country's roster. In 2022, Rodríguez helped the team qualify for the World Cup. 

In her four seasons at Penn State, from 2012-2015, the Nittany Lion won the MAC Hermann Trophy as a senior.

