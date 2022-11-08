Former Penn State midfielder Rocky Rodríguez signed a contract extension with Portland Thorns FC.

On Tuesday afternoon the Thorns announced the star’s re-signing, on a contract that secures her through the 2025 season.

A rock in the midfield 💥We've signed midfielder Rocky Rodríguez to a new contract with the club through the 2025 season. — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) November 8, 2022

Rodríguez helped Portland to the NWSL Championship in 2022, where she scored her first career playoff goal in the semifinals against San Diego.

Internationally, she has accumulated 45 goals and 81 caps for Costa Rica while being part of the country's roster. In 2022, Rodríguez helped the team qualify for the World Cup.

In her four seasons at Penn State, from 2012-2015, the Nittany Lion won the MAC Hermann Trophy as a senior.

