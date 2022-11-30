Following a memorable season in which redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel tallied her 100th career point and ranked 15th nationally in goals, there could be another award on the way.

The Parker, Colorado, native put together a season to remember in Happy Valley and was recognized as a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, an award presented to the best college soccer player.

While posting 13 goals and 29 points, Schlegel was also awarded first-team All-Big Ten and All-North Region honors

Following what might've been her final season of collegiate soccer, Schlegel is looking to become the first Nittany Lion to win the award since Rocky Rodriguez in 2015.

