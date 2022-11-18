The 2022 season didn’t go as planned for Penn State.

The defending Big Ten regular season and tournament champions failed to make the NCAA Tournament after losing 1-0 to Indiana in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

The Nittany Lions finished fifth in the Big Ten standings, posting a record of 6-6-4 on the year.

The blue and white dealt with the loss of key players from the 2021 season as well as injuries to some key student-athletes throughout 2022.

One of the biggest factors of Penn State’s struggles was the lack of consistency on both ends of the pitch.

The Nittany Lions’ largest win streak of the year stretched to only two games. However, the blue and white also never lost back-to-back matches, a nod to its ability to bounce back and make adjustments following a loss.

Penn State saw a lot of issues in the first half of games, leaving itself to play catch up in the second half of matches. Not being able to put together 90 minutes of consistent play on both ends of the field led to a lot of the team’s losses this year.

The lack of consistency for the Nittany Lions was most prevalent on the road, as the blue and white finished the year with a road record of 2-4-2, allowing 15 goals in those eight games.

Despite strong play from senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes, Penn State allowed 1.5 goals per game, ranking outside of the top 130 in the nation. Even so, Shakes averaged 4.07 saves per game, the third-best mark in the Big Ten.

Although the Nittany Lions may not have had the year they wanted or expected, the resilient squad showed it could compete with some of the top teams in the Big Ten and in the country.

The blue and white defeated then-No. 18 West Virginia and then-No. 15 Akron, both at Jeffrey Field in front of the rambunctious Park Avenue Army.

Penn State tied then-No. 9 and regular-season conference champion Maryland 3-3 on the road and nearly took down then-No. 13 Ohio State before finishing the match in a 1-1 draw.

The Nittany Lions saw six of their players selected to all-conference teams, including offensive leaders Seth Kuhn and Peter Mangione being named All-Big Ten first team.

Senior Liam Butts, who finished second in the Big Ten in points per game, was selected to the second team along with junior defender Femi Awodesu.

The future is bright for this program, as freshmen Ben Liscum and Matthew Henderson were selected to the all-conference freshman team.

A captain this year, Mangione, if he returns, he will be the leader of the Nittany Lions in 2023 with help from some younger players who made an impact this year.

Sophomore midfielder Sean Bettenhausen scored his first career goal and started in 13 matches.Freshman Quentin Flowers started three matches and played in 12, making his mark as a versatile player who can play both defense and midfield.

Redshirt freshman Van Danielson tallied four goals in just 12 matches and is a player who should see a largely increased role in 2023.

While having a younger and less-experienced squad in 2022 may have made it more difficult to compete for a championship, the lessons learned throughout the year will pay dividends in the future.

The blue and white’s inability to get shots off is another reason the team couldn’t pull out victories in some of those tight matches. Penn State averaged just 9.44 shots per game, finishing second-worst in the Big Ten in that category.

The combination of allowing 1.5 goals per game and only responding with 9.44 shots on offense made it hard for the Nittany Lions to pull out victories during the campaign.

With a talented group of underclassmen gaining valuable experience this year and some highly rated recruits coming in, expect the blue and white to turn things around and compete for a Big Ten title again in 2023.

