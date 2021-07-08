The Olympics will begin on July 23, and there will be plenty of current and former Penn State athletes to watch in the upcoming games.

With more than 15 Nittany Lions competing, here’s who you can find fighting for the gold:

Fencing: Andrew Mackiewicz, Kaito Streets, Mohamed Hassan

The lone Nittany Lion fencer to represent Team USA at the 2021 Olympics is Andrew Mackiewicz.

During his time at Penn State, Mackiewicz won two NCAA championships in 2015 and 2016. This will be his first Olympic appearance, as he grabbed the third individual slot on the men’s squad.

Along with Mackiewicz, Mohamed Hassan and Kaito Streets will be representing their own respective countries in Tokyo.

Hassan, representing Egypt, started fencing at Penn State in 2016. He reached the Mid-Atlantic/Southern Regionals regionals in 2016 and 2017.

Streets has the opportunity to compete in the same country he represents, as he will be part of Team Japan.

Streets garnered a career record of 101-52 and won a Men’s Sabre National Championship in 2014.

Swim and dive: Gabe Castaño, Melissa Rodriguez, Shane Ryan

Castaño, who was named to the Mexican National Team in late June, is the third Penn State men’s swimmer to earn the honor of swimming in the Olympics in school history.

The senior finished eighth in the 2021 NCAA Championships, earning 22 points for the Nittany Lions. Castaño was also an All-American for the 2019-2020 season.

Melissa Rodriguez, like Castaño, was also named to the Mexican National Team. Rodriguez swam for Penn State from 2012 to 2016.

In that time, she competed at all four NCAA Championships and earned an All-American honorable mention her senior year.

The Penn State alumna is the Mexican national record holder for the 50, 100 and 200-meter breaststroke — a record that has held since 2014.

Lastly, former Nittany Lion Shane Ryan will head to Tokyo to represent Ireland for his second olympics. Ryan is the current school record holder in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 44.78 seconds.

Ryan swam at Penn State from 2012-2015 before spending a year in Ireland to train for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. He was a three-time All-American during his time with the school.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Track and field: Joe Kovacs, Michael Shuey

Two Penn State alumni were named to the U.S. national team for track and field.

Joe Kovacs will be competing in his second Olympics for Team USA this summer. In 2016, Kovacs was a silver medalist for shot put.

The two-time IAAF champion earned his spot on the U.S. roster with a second-place finish in the Olympic Trials.

Joining Kovacs on Team USA for his first Olympics is Michael Shuey, who graduated from Penn State in 2017. During his time at Penn State, Shuey was a Big Ten champion in 2014 and 2015.

Shuey finished second in trials for javelin throw and qualified thanks to his No. 21 world ranking.

Volleyball: Matt Anderson, Max Holt, Aaron Russell, Micha Hancock, Haleigh Washington, Megan Courtney

Starting with the men’s volleyball team, Penn State had three alumni named to the U.S. Olympic roster.

Matt Anderson and Max Holt, who both graduated in 2009, make their third and second Olympics, respectively. They were both a part of Penn State’s second NCAA Championship in 2008. Aaron Russell was also selected as an alternate.

For the women’s side, Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington were both named to Team USA in early June, while Megan Courtney was selected as an alternate. The trio were members of Penn State’s 2014 National title team.

Hancock was an AVCA National Player of the Year and earned three All-American honors throughout her tenure at Penn State

Washington was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year for the 2005-06 season, and she was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Soccer: Alyssa Naeher

Former Penn State goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was named as the only Nittany Lion representative to earn a spot on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team earlier this summer.

Naeher was a first-team All-American selection in 2007 and 2008. This will be her second Olympic appearance.

Wrestling: David Taylor

Rounding out the list of Nittany Lions in Tokyo is David Taylor, one of the most accomplished wrestlers in Penn State history.

The graduate from the class of 2013 was a three-time All-American and won an NCAA Championship and Hodge trophy in both 2012 and 2014.

Taylor was also a national runner-up in 2013, and it’s his first Olympic appearance.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE