Geographical rivalries aren’t everything.

Some of the best hatred-fueled matchups in the history of college sports feature programs that aren’t particularly close to one another.

In 1988, Miami and Notre Dame brought us “Catholics vs. Convicts” on the gridiron while the yearly Army-Navy game is rightfully about so much more than just winning and losing.

In a different vein, Penn State’s athletic department is slowly developing a rival that isn’t right next door. In fact, it’s a program that’s about as far away from University Park as a school can be while still being a part of the Big Ten.

While most Penn State fans will point to Ohio State as their greatest rival, a newer and more relatable rival has emerged — the Hawkeyes of Iowa.

Iowa City, a town nestled in the Hawekeye state, is home to the midwestern state’s flagship university, as well as both a campus and town eerily similar to State College.

Though some college sports fans will point to these two teams’ encounters against one another in football as sufficient reason for a rivalry proclamation, their competitiveness extends a bit further.

Arguably the two premier wrestling programs in the nation, No. 1 Penn State beat No. 2 Iowa 19-13 on Jan. 28 to cement the Nittany Lions’ status as the top team in the country.

Just a season ago, Iowa narrowly beat Penn State out for the national championship, ending Cael Sanderson’s run of four straight titles and eight of the last nine.

Even more recently, too, last Monday night, Penn State men’s basketball moved back to .500 with a double-overtime, 90-86 victory over the Hawkeyes.

If recency bias were the only determinant for figuring out if a rivalry exists, obviously these clashes would show that is not the case.

However, things go a little bit deeper for the blue and white and the black and gold.

For starters, Monday’s men’s basketball victory was especially important considering the Nittany Lions’ 17-point loss nine days prior in Iowa City.

On the hardwood for the women’s squads, red-hot Iowa disposed of the Lady Lions with ease on Jan. 25, earning a whopping 107-79 victory.

And of course, there’s the top-five matchup on the gridiron that lives in infamy for Penn State rooters and in glory for those who cheer for the Hawkeyes.

Yes, the 23-20 win by then-No. 3 Iowa over then-No. 4 Penn State in which the Nittany Lions squandered a 17-3 lead after losing starting quarterback Sean Clifford to injury.

That win was Iowa’s 14th in the all-time series between the programs, one that Penn State holds just three more wins than its opponent in.

Even in recent memory, the two squads have traded blows back and forth, and in their last 14 encounters, the series is deadlocked at seven victories for each side.

Over the last three seasons, Penn State and Iowa have traded wins on the hardwood and oftentimes, they’ve been highly-competitive bouts.

And even in women’s soccer, then-No. 4 Penn State lost 1-0 to unranked Iowa on a controversial goal in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament.

WATCH: Meike Ingle’s 48th min goal to send @HawkeyeSoccer to the finals. Looks eerily similar to how Penn State defend from the front... pic.twitter.com/1SPzIxMLsh — Luke Vargas (@lukeevargas) April 16, 2021

If these statistical similarities don’t make it abundantly clear, these programs are awfully competitive with one another.

Oh, and did I forget to mention Kirk Ferentz and James Franklin aren’t exactly fond of each other?

The concept of players faking injuries, which according to The Athletic, the NCAA rules committee is exploring different changes in an effort to limit faked injuries, was certainly a point of contention between the two head coaches back in October.

Still, there will be those Penn State fans who believe Ohio State is their “true” rival, but the recent football results indicate otherwise. The Buckeyes have won five straight and nine of 10 against the blue and white, including by a combined 33 points over the past three campaigns.

Others, including myself, will clamor that Pitt has been — and always will be — Penn State’s rival. After all, the two programs have been playing one another since 1893 and have squared off a perfect 100 times in football.

Yet, with Penn State in the Big Ten, Pitt in the ACC and there being no evidence the two teams will tussle anytime soon, I’ll put my personal feelings aside and say this doesn’t qualify as a rivalry, either, even if Pat Narduzzi and I see eye to eye on that.

With Iowa State still a member of the Big 12 at least for the foreseeable future, Iowa’s propped-up rival is Nebraska, a school the Hawkeyes have beaten each of the last seven years in football and consistently dominate on the hardwood.

So while positioned on opposite sides of the conference, with Penn State in the Big Ten East and Iowa the West, these athletic programs certainly have a rivalry brewing.

Be it football, wrestling, basketball, soccer or some other sport, these two institutions’ neck-and-neck encounters are as thrilling and have been filled with resentment.

As such, this Monday’s men’s basketball victory by Penn State is a key win in the latest installment of what is nothing short of a true rivalry.

