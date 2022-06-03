Penn State isn’t generally thought of as a soccer school, rather football or wrestling might come to mind. But another program has proven it deserves the same respect as those two.

The men’s soccer team has won as many national titles as any other Penn State sport.

The blue and white had a rich history well before it won its first national title in 1926 under coach Bill Jeffrey. Jeffrey guided the Nittany Lions in their first season in the Intercollegiate Soccer Football Association.

The Scotland native came to the U.S. in 1920 to work as a railroad mechanic in Pennsylvania, where he would organize soccer teams among the workers. In 1925, Penn State formally offered him the coaching position, along with a role in the industrial engineering department.

Jeffrey stayed with the program until 1952 when he decided to travel to Puerto Rico to teach the game of soccer. In his 27 years with the Nittany Lions, the team became one of the most successful squads in the nation by winning nine national championships and 138 total matches, including a 65-match unbeaten streak.

As this run was before the NCAA had a collegiate soccer championship, the titles before 1959 are unofficial by NCAA standards, but Penn State still claims all 11 championships from before that cutoff.

The blue and white’s sustained domestic success led to it receiving invitations to play amatuer squads in overseas exhibitions. The first of which came in 1934 when it traveled to Scotland.

In a trip sanctioned by the American Football Association, Penn State traveled to Scotland to face off against six Scottish teams — four of which had won national amatuer championships.

In 1951, the Nittany Lions were invited to tour Iran where they played as a part of a State Department organized Mid-East Tour.

In addition to his success with the blue and white, Jeffrey was famously the coach of the U.S. national team, leading the 1950 World Cup team that upset England 1-0.

By the end of his career, Jeffrey had laid a foundation of success in Happy Valley that gave him a legendary name in the collegiate soccer community and even gained recognition on the international level. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 1951.

After Jeffrey’s departure from the program, one of his former players would take up the mantle at Penn State.

Jeffrey’s successor, Ken Hosterman, had a great start, as the blue and white won back-to-back National Championships in 1954 and 1955, without losing a single game in either campaign.

Penn State’s shared 1955 title is the last time it won it all on a national stage, but the squad did regain some dominance after hiring Walter Bahr in 1974.

Bahr played under Jeffrey during the 1950 World Cup, solidifying the Penn State connection.

Although the Nittany Lions didn’t win a national title in his tenure, they made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances under his leadership. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native achieved a record of 448-137-70 in that time frame.

For his contribution to the sport, including his dominant 14-year run with the blue and white, he was inducted to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 1976.

With all of the success that Penn State has had from the 1920s to 1980s, the squad should get more recognition for its contribution to the growth of the sport domestically.

In 2021, Penn State won both the regular season Big Ten title as well as the conference tournament title. If the blue and white can build on that success, it might just get back to its dominant ways.

