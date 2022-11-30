Despite falling short against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Penn State received a couple more accolades to build on an already successful season.

Three Nittany Lions were named to the United Coaches All-North Region teams, with two representatives being elected to the first team.

Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt senior Ally Schlegel were named to the first team, while sophomore defender Mieke Schiemann was selected for the third team.

Schlegel and Hocking finished first and second on the team in goals and total points, respectively, with Schlegel topping the Nittany Lions with 13 goals and 29 points and Hocking finishing with seven tallies and 25 points.

Schiemann served as one of the Big Ten's elite defenders, being a ball hawk all season long for the Nittany Lions.

