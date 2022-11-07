On a historic Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, three Penn Staters added onto their impressive resumes by making history of their own.

Coming off a dominant Big Ten Tournament performance that featured two goals —including the game-winning tally in the 82nd minute — in the championship match against Michigan State, redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was selected as the Offensive Player of the Tournament.

Redshirt senior netminder Katherine Asman provided two key saves in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Spartans, tallying 14 throughout the tournament and picking up Defensive Player of the Tournament.

The blue and white's third selection to the all-tournament squad was senior midfielder Cori Dyke, who controlled play throughout the tournament in the middle — as she does in most every blue and white match.

Penn State will ride a three-game win streak and put its 13-4-3 record on the line as it makes a 28th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

