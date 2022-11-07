On a historic Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, three Penn Staters added onto their impressive resumes by making history of their own.
Coming off a dominant Big Ten Tournament performance that featured two goals —including the game-winning tally in the 82nd minute — in the championship match against Michigan State, redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was selected as the Offensive Player of the Tournament.
🎉 Shoutout to the 2022 #B1GWSOC All-Tournament Team! https://t.co/VJyiCAHsK4 pic.twitter.com/XkNLiSWIxN— Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) November 7, 2022
Redshirt senior netminder Katherine Asman provided two key saves in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Spartans, tallying 14 throughout the tournament and picking up Defensive Player of the Tournament.
The blue and white's third selection to the all-tournament squad was senior midfielder Cori Dyke, who controlled play throughout the tournament in the middle — as she does in most every blue and white match.
Penn State will ride a three-game win streak and put its 13-4-3 record on the line as it makes a 28th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
