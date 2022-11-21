It isn’t over until the final whistle blows.

Despite trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half, Penn State defeated Syracuse 82-69 in its toughest test of the season.

From the opening tip, the Orange were on fire from behind the arc, draining a pair of 3s to open the scoring, but Penn State quickly answered with a 5-0 run, only to see the visiting team continue its reign of dominance on offense.

Syracuse powered to an 11-0 run over the blue and white defense behind a trio of 3-point buckets, taking a commanding double-digit lead early in the opening frame.

The Lady Lions didn’t have an answer for stopping the long ball as the Orange went 6-for-7 from behind the arc in the first quarter.

Although Penn State surrendered an overwhelming amount of 3s, a positive for it was its ability to put pressure on the visiting offense. A common trend for the blue and white this season has been forcing turnovers on defense but it struggled Monday to capitalize off those mistakes.

Syracuse picked up right where it left off to finish the opening frame, draining a 3-point shot on its opening possession from senior guard Alaina Rice to take a 16-point lead.

The Orange continued their dominance of the Lady Lions with an all-around attack on offense. When the long ball wasn’t falling they relied on aggressive drives in the paint and pull-up jumpers to hold their double-digit lead for a full 40 minutes.

Despite shooting 52% from the field in the first half compared to Penn State’s 25%, Syracuse’s dominant scoring overshadowed the mistakes it made.

Failing to capitalize on the Orange’s 11 first-half turnovers proved costly to a blue and white attack that struggled offensively after scoring 48 points off turnovers against Bryant on Friday.

At the half, Syracuse held a 41-23 lead over Penn State behind senior guard Dyaisha Fair’s 13 points.

The second half storyline was much of the same, but this time, Penn State was on the offensive.

Early in the quarter, the Orange stretched their lead to as many as 20 points, but as complacency began to set in, a push from the Lady Lions cut the lead to just 12 heading into the third-quarter media timeout.

Back-and-forth play continued from both units for a few minutes until Penn State eventually broke open to cut its deficit to single digits — the first time since the opening minutes of the contest.

Despite trailing by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions swung all of the momentum into their favor in search of their first comeback win of the season.

The blue and white opened the fourth on a 11-2 run to make it a 57-56 game with just over seven minutes remaining.

At the 6:30 mark of the frame, Penn State took its first lead of the game on senior forward Chanaya Pinto’s wide-open layup set up by freshman guard Shay Ciezki.

Ciezki dominated in the second half, scoring 16 of her 18 points during the 20-minute stretch, overtaking the Orange in the fourth quarter while hitting the trifecta from behind the arc.

Although only appearing in her fifth career game, the leadership of Ciezki proved to be the difference-maker in overcoming a 21-point deficit to Syracuse.

The Lady Lions ability to close out the game after out-scoring the Orange 37-14 in the final quarter to push their record to 5-0 on the young season.

Penn State will look to keep its perfect record alive in the Daytona Beach Invitational with games against Toledo and Fresno State 1:15 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

