A couple days before Christmas, Penn State gifted a ninth win to second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry.

The Nittany Lions took down Quinnipiac 77-68 to extend their win streak to three, and it was because of Penn State’s defense bailing out a poor performance from behind the arc.

Penn State’s offense was sluggish to open the game, but found some points in the paint with freshman Kebba Njie, who had an increased role with forward Seth Lundy on the bench with an injury.

Njie, with some paint points, led Penn State to an early 9-0 scoring run to go up 11-5 with under 15 minutes to play in the opening half.

Penn State has been efficient at shooting the 3-ball this season, but it wasn’t in the first half.

In the opening frame, Penn State was 2-for-16 from behind the arc and shot just 33.3% from the floor.

Quinnipiac tied it up at 20 with a layup from Ike Nweke at the under-seven mark in the first half.

With Penn State’s defense holding a nine-win Quinnipiac team at bay, the Nittany Lions still led 33-23 heading into the locker room. The Nittany Lions also only turned the ball over once to aid their poor shooting even more.

Out of the half, Penn State’s offense picked things up, answering a Quinnipiac 3-pointer with a 6-0 run.

However, the Nittany Lions still couldn’t hit the 3-pointer, with the six points coming on a pair of free throws from Njie and two doubles from Cam Wynter.

Penn State’s run gave the Nittany Lions their largest lead of the game, 39-26, with 17:50 remaining in the second half.

Similarly to the game against Canisius, Penn State’s offense started to heat up behind Andrew Funk and Mikey Henn, who saw more minutes without Lundy.

Funk knocked down a 3-pointer on a fast break to get cooking, and the next Penn State field goal was a 3-pointer from Henn, who is 6-foot-8, 244 pounds.

Then behind the Henn 3-pointer, Funk drained another from 3-point range to give Penn State a 48-32 lead with 14:57 to go.

The Bobcats took notes on Penn State and started hitting some 3-pointers themselves, and back-to-back triples from Matt Balanc made it 54-42 with under 13 minutes to go.

Penn State’s offense of Funk and now Jalen Pickett was too much for the Quinnipiac 3-pointers, and Funk and Pickett gathered nine points in under four minutes for Penn State.

With under eight to play, Pickett made a 3-pointer to put Penn State up 66-52.

Pickett finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, while Funk had 16 points, shooting 2-for-8 from behind the arc.

Penn State’s shooting stat didn’t finish as bad as it did in the first half, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 20.7% from 3-point range.

The Nittany Lions had a poor first half shooting, but emerged with a close win when the clock expired.

