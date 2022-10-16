Many players give their all to Penn State, but few have dedicated the amount of time to the program that redshirt senior Ally Schlegel has.

Heading into her fourth season playing for the unit, Schlegel leads the team as its captain. In her squad’s 3-0 victory over visiting Michigan, Schlegel hit a major career mark.

With two goals in the win, the veteran Nittany Lion picked up career points 97-100.

No. 34 said she took in the moment with teammate senior midfielder Cori Dyke following her second tally.

“I was like, ‘Cory, I think that was my 100th point,’ and she was like, ‘really?’,” Schlegel said. “It’s a big moment, and that moment doesn’t come without everything at Penn State. My coaches, my teammates, God, it’s just such a culmination of so many things.”

The first goal was for the cameras, as a diving Schlegel connected her head with the ball in the air to knock one in the top left of the net. Her second, she admits, wasn’t “pretty,” but added she loved having it.

The Parker, Colorado, native, who’s playing what could be her final year for the team, isn’t taking the moment for granted but also saw the accomplishment as a smaller part of the big picture.

“We know what our dreams are,” Schlegel said. “We talked about it for eight months, we know what they are. It’s just about inch by inch, brick by brick, putting that together.”

With a myriad of new recruits on offense, it's been Schlegel passing down the torch and getting the rookies known to the system. This year, the star forward is trying to be the role model for the younger players.

For Schlegel being with the team as long as she has, there will always be games the team would like to forget. A couple of those games came against the Wolverines last year.

Across those two matches, the blue and white was outscored 5-1, including 3-1 in its one and only game in the Big Ten Tournament.

“You can’t help but think about last year,” Schlegel said. “How they put us down a couple of times, we were prepared coming into this game.”

Winning against a rival was a big moment for Coach Erica Dambach and company, showing the team’s growth from last year.

Despite the downs, there have been many ups for Schlegel being a part of Penn State — with one of them coming on Jeffrey Field on Sunday.

With Penn State sitting at 7-1-1 on its home pitch, there’s little doubt the players appreciate the home-field advantage and the other benefits that come with playing Happy Valley.

“Jeffrey Field has such a special place in my heart,” Schlegel said.

As for being a Penn Stater, it’s the “biggest pride and joy” for Schlegel to get to know this system and have the opportunity to do her thing in the blue and white.

“We’re a family from very bottom all the way to the top,” Schlegel said. “It’s everybody — the Park Avenue army, the crowd, you guys, it’s Coach. I would not want to be anywhere else.”

Dambach has guided her as a Nittany Lion, training her to not only follow the footsteps left by many, but make footsteps of her own for the next generation of players to follow.

It’ll be an emotional goodbye when the time comes, but for now, Dambach is just grateful to have taught such a talent.

“Schlegel is certainly one of the best to ever wear a Penn State uniform,” Dambach said. “She’s just a joy to watch. Plays with so much heart. She leaves it all out. She’s been a wonderful captain for us and she leads by example and today was a great tip. She fights and scraps for everything. People want to follow her.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE