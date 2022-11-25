No. 12 Penn State failed to match its opponents' scoring yet again and it led to yet another loss.

The Nittany Lions were defeated by No. 3 Minnesota 5-1 in Game 1 of the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase at Lifeguard Arena.

After scoring just once in its series against Yale, finding the back of the net was crucial for Penn State against Minnesota, but it failed to capitalize — which set the tone for the entire game.

The Nittany Lions did well defending and attacking early, but after Golden Gopher sophomore goalie Skylar Vetter managed to hold Penn State’s offense through five minutes, her squad began to dominate.

The blue and white allowed four goals in the first period, with four different Minnesota forwards scoring goals to give their team a commanding lead early.

Minnesota’s game-opening score came just over five minutes into the contest and was a sign of things to come.

Junior goalie Josie Bothun has kept her unit competitive when the offense isn’t rolling this season, but Minnesota’s pressure was too much to handle this time around.

The first score was followed up less than three minutes later, as the Golden Gophers managed another tally off another second-effort shot. Two more scores by Minnesota forwards led to a 4-0 deficit for the blue and white going into the second period.

The second period of action was similar to the first, as Penn State racked up shots and saw good wins at the dot, but Vetter continued to keep the net locked up while totaling nine saves and a shutout before being pulled.

Despite the early deficit, Penn State outplayed the Golden Gophers 15-to-10 on faceoffs in the first period — which has led to big stretches offensively this season, but didn’t translate on Friday.

The Nittany Lions had an opportunity to get on the board more than halfway in the second period when senior goalie Makayla Pahl came into the game, but the fresh netminder held her own. Pahl remained at goalie for the rest of the contest, totaling 16 saves in her fifth time seeing action this season.

The blue and white squad did score eventually, as fifth-year forward Courtney Correia landed her eighth goal of the season to give her team its first point of the day.

A roughing penalty on Minnesota gave Penn State a five-minute power-play chance, but the blue and white came up empty.

There were seven penalties called in the game, which was on par with the physical play between the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers throughout the entirety of the match.

Despite a generally successful year on the power play, the blue and white went 0-for-4 on penalty kills in the contest, even with the extra long possession from the roughing call.

Minnesota pushed one more goal into the net to put the Nittany Lions away for good in the third.

The third period saw Penn State’s offense limited again despite many good looks at the net, but the defense holding No. 3 Minnesota to just one score through the second and third frames is a positive to look at going into the team’s next contest Saturday.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE