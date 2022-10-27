Five Nittany Lions received honors from the Big Ten on Thursday.

Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was named first-team All-Big-Ten, fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking earned second-team honors and sophomore defender Mieke Schiemann claimed a third-team spot.

Forwards Kaitlyn MacBean and Amelia White were also named to the conference's all-freshman squad.

The award recognition is nothing new for Schlegel, who secured the third first-team honor of her career. The Parker, Colorado, product totaled 10 goals and led Penn State with 22 points on the regular season. The striker has accumulated 106 points in her career, putting her in the program's all-time top 10.

For Hocking, it was a new location but the same electrifying play on the pitch. USC's all-time leading scorer provided a spark for the Nittany Lions with 16 total points. Hocking is currently the Division I active leader in goals and points, racking up 59 and 146, respectively.

Schiemann made tremendous strides in her sophomore season and gained notice from the conference for her efforts. The Berlin, Germany, native tallied three goals and an assist from the backline and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week twice this season.

After using her redshirt following an injury-plagued freshman year, MacBean made her blue and debut as a super sub. Coming in at striker, MacBean tallied two goals and assist while playing in 13 games.

White was a highly touted recruit coming out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she showed the scouts why in her freshman year at Penn State. White made nine starts on the year on the wing and racked up four assists for the blue and white.

